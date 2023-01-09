A young farmer was allegedly killed after being shot five times by a neighbouring farmer in the Free State on Sunday, 8 January

The murder allegedly occurred following an altercation regarding cattle and the 28-year-old died en route to the hospital

Police are investigating numerous cases including, murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

FREE STATE - A 28-year-old farmer was killed allegedly by a neighbouring farmer in the Free State on Sunday, 8 January, leaving many citizens mourning.

A 28-year-old farmer was shot and killed in the Free State. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

His 56-year-old father was also allegedly assaulted during the incident when the neighbouring farmer complained about his cattle. The cattle are believed to have crossed over to the farm and damaged the fence.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring told News24 that the farmer and his son removed the cattle. The suspect then began assaulting the farmer when his son intervened.

The neighbouring suspect allegedly shot the son five times. However, the 28-year-old managed to fire one shot, injuring the suspect.

The 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital. The suspect was arrested while at a hospital.

According to TimesLIVE, police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspect is also expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Mzansi saddened by young farmer’s death

Owen Chipen said:

“Why can't we have a prayer week, it has to be a holiday just to pray for this country. Lots going on.”

Renet Damster commented:

“As if farmers aren't already victims of crime... They now kill each other.”

Ofentse Tswai posted:

“Any misunderstanding in this country leads to death, some people are always ready to kill.”

Jonathan Truce Budeli wrote:

“A lot of killings in South Africa, something should be done to stop these senseless killings.”

Kagiso Mathebula added:

“What happened to talking and resolving issues like decent adults?”

