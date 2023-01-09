Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said he survived an attempt on his life a day before he handed in his resignation

After drinking the cyanide-laced coffee, he became weak, dizzy and confused before being rushed to his doctor’s rooms

The incident came after De Ruyter began clamping down on fraud, theft, corruption and maladministration

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

GUATENG - Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said a day after he resigned, his coffee was laced with cyanide, sparking many questions on social media.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter survived an assassination attempt on his life. Image: F. Carter Smith & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The alleged incident occurred at his office in Megawatt Park on Tuesday, 13 December. His resignation was publicly announced on Wednesday, 14 December.

According to Money Web, De Ruyter said the alleged attempt on his life was reported to members of SAPS. After consuming the coffee, the former CEO allegedly became weak, dizzy and confused, among other symptoms.

De Ruyter was rushed to a doctor where he was diagnosed with cyanide poisoning and treated accordingly. The incident came after De Ruyter and his executive team began clamping down on fraud, theft, corruption and maladministration.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The alleged attempted murder also occurred ahead of the African National Congress’s elective conference. The Daily Maverick reported that the lead-up to the conference was a time of heightened political tension.

Many social media users expressed concern following the alleged incident, with many unsure if De Ruyter was being honest. Here’s what some had to say:

@BrotherKD said:

“Who prepared the cup of coffee for him? Who has access to the cups, sugar, beans and sugar? CCTV footage? Cyanide is a super toxic poison variety, so one can assume he had a small dose if he survived. Maybe they intended for him to "die later" rather than on the spot.”

@kgaugelo74 commented:

“Who would want to kill an incompetent CEO?”

@Melancoly3 wrote:

“The question is why would anyone want to kill him? He isn't even a politician. Perhaps some politician is benefiting from sabotaging Eskom.”

@BoichokoDichaba posted:

“A day after the poisoning our guy was strong as a bull and addressed the nation on his resignation.”

@francis_nkosi added:

“A friend who was an engineer at Eskom tried to expose corruption at Eskom. He was killed in a 'botched hijack' - hit. Hope Oom Andre 'Cyanide' de Ruyter has something substantial to bring down these syndicates with since it may be the only KPI he did right in his whole tenure.”

Eskom employee busted for stealing diesel worth R500k from Western Cape power station

Briefly News also reported that an Eskom plant worker has found himself on the wrong side of the law after stealing approximately R500 000 worth of diesel from one of the power utilities plants in Atlantis, Western Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Angelo Cysman, the Eskom employee, allegedly allowed a vehicle to collect diesel from the power plant. Cysman would then declare the truck was empty when in reality it still contained all the diesel.

Cysman was arrested on Friday 23 December and appeared in court on 28 December when he was released on R50 000 bail. The matter has been postponed to 24 February, SNL24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News