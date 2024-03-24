Former ANC National Chairperson Baleka Mbete expressed her disappointment over former president Jacob Zuma's decision to support the Umkonto Wesizwe party

Mbete emphasised her dismay at Zuma's self-proclaimed leadership within the ANC, highlighting the conflict of interest

The former National Assembly speaker urged South Africans to analyse Zuma's actions and what they signify for the country's political landscape

ANC’s Baleka Mbete expressed her disappointment over former president Jacob Zuma's actions. Images: @Michele Spatari

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC National Chairperson and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete recently voiced her disappointment over former president Jacob Zuma's actions.

Baleka Mbete expresses concern

This comes after Zuma's decision to support and campaign for the Umkonto Wesizwe Party leading to the May 29th elections.

According to SABC, Mbete said she was shocked that Zuma could consider himself a leader of the ANC, a more than a century-old party.

She says:

"Zuma cannot be a member of ANC and campaign for another party. Zuma has defied himself.

Mbete urged South Africans to analyse the situation thoughtfully, emphasising the importance of understanding Zuma's actions and their implications for the country's political landscape.

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party case

On Tuesday, the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein decided to withhold judgment in the ANC – Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party case. Zuma criticised the case brought by the ANC to the Electoral Court to have his party removed from the ballot paper.

Netizens divided

People throughout the country were divided over Zuma's actions to lead the MK party, founded last year.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Pandeka Matimba Mkansi said:

"We are happy with MK ya Zuma. Our aim is to unseat the ANC of Ramaphalaphala."

@David Inomsa shared:

"Family that is ANC government problem is not for us national we doesn't no nothing about what games they played with MK"

@Prince Gondwe commented:

"Viva Jacob Zuma viva."

@Patrick Vilakati expressed:

"Zuma is bitter. He is forgetting what the ANC youth league did before the party went to Polokwane conference in 2007."

@Bhekinkosi Mwelase said:

"She is not dissappointed about loadshedding or water shedding."

