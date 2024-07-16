A babywho was inside a bakkie that was hijacked in Khayelitsha has been reunited with her family

Armed men hijacked the child’s father while running an errand with the baby inside the vehicle on 13 July 2024

The baby was reportedly found in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, while the van was recovered in Harare

A baby who was inside a bakkie that was hijacked in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was reunited with her family. Images: X/@Rakgadi_EM and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

A Western Cape family’s worst nightmare came to an end after they were reunited with their baby, who was inside a bakkie that was hijacked in Khayelitsha.

Baby abducted in hijacking

According to an X post by @Rakgadi_EM, the four-month-old was reported missing on 13 July 2024 after her father’s bakkie was taken.

Police confirmed to EWN that the baby was safely home with her loving family.

Spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said five armed men approached the father while he was delivering goods at his uncle’s house and robbed the pair of their cellphones before driving off in the bakkie with the baby:

“Inside the vehicle was the four-month-old baby of the complainant. He tried to get a brick to break a window, but they kept on going. The man then went immediately to the police station."

The infant was reportedly found abandoned in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, while the van was recovered in Harare. The SAPS urged citizens with any information on the abduction and hijacking to inform the police.

Mzansi relieved at the happy ending

Many netizens were relieved that the baby was found unharmed and returned to her family.

@aMabhoyz001 said:

“ 'Tsotsi' movie becomes a reality!”

@MapfumoTaw78629 added:

"Thank God."

Belinda Martincich Botes commented:

"Thank God the baby is safe now."

Lesley Petersen exclaimed:

"Hectic!"

@RealSenaKing added:

"Tsotsi irl."

