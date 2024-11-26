The State is prepared to call 23 witnesses to testify against the suspects accused of the Phala Phala theft

Three suspects, including a former cleaner and her brother, were arrested last year and appeared in court recently

Their case was postponed to 19 May 2025, and netizens were stunned that there were still suspects despite the NPA's decision not to pursue charges

Netizens are puzzled that 23 witnesses will testify during the Phala Phala trial. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

MODIMOLLE, LIMPOPO — The State will call 23 people to witness against the three suspects arrested for the Phala Phala theft.

23 suspects for Phala Phala Gate

TimesLIVE reported that the suspects, Imanuwela David, Ndilinasho Joseph, and Floriana Joseph, recently appeared before the Modimolle Regional Court on 26 November 2024. The matter has been postponed to 19 May 2025. The State will call 23 witnesses to testify against the three suspects.

The Joseph siblings and David were arrested in 2023 after they were accused of stealing R11,2 million at President Cyril Ranmaphosa's farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo. David is accused of being the mastermind. The siblings face theft and housebreaking charges, while David was charged with two counts of housebreaking, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit housebreaking.

SA puzzled

South Africans on Facebook were stunned that so many witnesses have been called.

Sipho Bhanqo Nomandla said:

"So the state has 23 witnesses against these men, but for the dollars that see under the mattress, they have insufficient evidence and therefore cannot prosecute Ramaphosa."

Msizi Wethu said:

"And the one who hid it is innocent."

Amonation De Sgwanda said:

"I'll take this case seriously the day when Ramaphosa also joins these guys."

Samzen Moteru Marobela said:

"If indeed there was that kind of money, then the president musty be guilty."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa said:

"Clutching at straws. Lawyers are just making a killing."

