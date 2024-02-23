The three accused of stealing President Cyril Ramaphosa's millions from the Phala Phala farm are expected to appear in court

They are facing housebreaking, conspiracy to commit housebreaking and theft charges after stealing over R11 million belonging to the president

South Africans demanded to know why Ramaphosa was not on trial for the millions which he could not fully account for, according to them

LIMPOPO– Three people accused of stealing R11 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo expect to appear in the Bela Bela Magistrates court on 23 February. South Africans wanted President Ramaphosa to be on trial as well.

Phala Phala suspects to appear in court

According to SABC News, Imanuwela David and siblings Ndilinasho and Floriana Joseph were arrested for stealing over R11 million. The Joseph siblings were released on bail, and David was denied bail as he was allegedly found to be a flight risk.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm was allegedly burgled, and millions were stolen in 2020

Ramaphosa was made to appear before a panel of Section 89 legal experts to give his version of the events that transpired

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing after releasing the Phala Phala report, which looked into the matter

South Africans demand Ramaphosa to be accountable

South Africans on Facebook wanted to know why Ramaphosa was not held accountable for the theft.

Gentle Breeze Cielo said:

"Even Ramaphosa must be held accountable."

Luvuyo M Mkrweqane pointed out:

"Having dollars under the mattress is a crime. Why is Ramaphosa still the president of the country?"

Thembela Ninzi added:

"If Ramaphosa is not tried, this case should be held back in Phala Phala and not in public courts."

Phuti Emmanuel asked:

"What about hitting the president with a money-laundering case?"

Unnatural Newsreader:

"Why is the FBI quiet?"

