An Ankole cattle auction will be held at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm next weekend

Ramaphosa’s prized Ankole breed is the highlight at South African cattle auctions and will also be on display

The president is considered the biggest farmer of Ankole in South Africa and uses technology to breed them

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm will host an auction of his Ankole cattle on Saturday 18 June.

The auction is held annually at the president’s farm and more than 15 guest sellers will be present on the day.

An Ankole cattle auction will take place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm. Image: Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild & Janine Schmitz/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

The Ankole Cattle Breeders' Society of South Africa shared on Facebook that the second National Ankole Auction will showcase one of the best Ankole offerings yet.

“Some of the top Ankole in the industry will be on offer as well as their offspring and genetics. The standard from all sellers is high,” the group shared.

Ramaphosa’s prized Ankole is the highlight at South African cattle auctions, and he is considered the biggest farmer of the kind in the country.

According to Business Insider, the president was captivated by the Ankole’s appearance and began using artificial insemination technology and embryo quarantine processes to breed them in the country. Ntaba Nyoni Ankole, Baron, and Bonsmara cattle specimens sold for more than R10 million at an auction earlier this year.

SA reacts to the auction

Many South Africans questioned the timing of the auction, especially with the backdrop of the allegations surrounding Ramaphosa’s farm theft:

@Ngungunyane5 said:

“Phala phala is a crime scene and can you continue doing business in a crime scene?”

@chandlercoza wrote:

“Everyone is missing the truth. If you want to be paid a bribe, make it look like a transaction. He is selling a R50K cow for millions of rands. We should be looking at who the buyers are, and what government contracts they are awarded after the sale.”

@Tirex91480749 posted:

“This Phala Phala crime scene must be closed while investigations are taking place why is it still operating?”

@mmdurite commented:

“This Ramaphosa is the President during the week and a businessman during weekends neh and there's nothing wrong with that.”

@veggietta stated:

“Here is a trick question, which currency is used to price Ramaphosas game and cattle?”

@Jimmy98149145 added:

“Imagine all those potential buyers arriving with suitcases stuffed with $100 notes.”

EFF plans to open criminal case against Namibia’s President Hage Geingob for allegedly covering up farm theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members of the Economic Freedom Fighters in Namibia plan to open a criminal case against the country's president, Hage Geingob, according to party leader Julius Malema. The party claims that Geingob allegedly assisted President Cyril Ramaphosa after the farm burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020 by apprehending the suspects.

During a media briefing, Malema said the EFF in Namibia are holding Geingob accountable and plan to open a criminal case against him. Malema alleges that the president of Namibia violated Namibian laws in terms of foreign currency and extradition, SABC News reported.

