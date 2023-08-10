President Cyril Ramaphosa drop some serious coin to get his hands on a price Boran bull

SA's commander-in-chief spent R3.5 million at a livestock auction, the highest price paid for the breed to date

South Africans criticised the purchase claiming that Ramaphosa should be focusing on running the country, not his businesses

DAVEL - President Cyril Ramaphosa put his billionaire stats to good use over the weekend by making a record purchase at a wildlife action in Mpumalanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosais is the proud owner of a Boran bull, which set him back R3.5 million. Image: Toby Melville & Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Cyril Ramaohosa adds to cattle collection

The president dropped a whopping R3.5 million on a prize Baron bull named Jester, the highest price paid for the cattle breed to date, African Farming reported.

Jester will join Ramaphosa Ntaba Nyoni Baron stud on a cattle farm near Badplaas.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Phala Phala scandal still hangs over Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa's remarkable purchase comes as the Phala Phala farm theft scandal still hangs over him.

While The Public Protector cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in her final report, many opposition parties and civil society organisations maintain that the president still has a case to answer to, News24 reported.

SA criticises Cyril Ramaphosa's purchase

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@bhadelaLo_zola said:

"His passion is really distracting the man from his main focus."

@CassamiaBonjour commented:

"Vuyo Zungula must not see this, he will say it's a confirmation that CR is indeed doing business when employed by the state."

Alexander_mufc added:

"Ramaphosa is a businessman he must focus on that and step down as president!"

@sefefosaboo remarked:

"How we all wish that Ramaphosa also makes headlines for acting decisively when dealing with issues that affect all South Africans."

Cyril Ramaphosa, Patrice Motsepe settle on R2.1m for President’s Ankole cow at auction, SA slams dealings

In a related story, Briefly News reported that an auction featuring some of South Africa's wealthiest farmers, the president of the country and one of the richest men in the land was the order of the day at a wildlife house in Limpopo at the weekend.

The auction house belongs to Cyril Ramaphosa, who, dressed casually to match the atmosphere for the events on the day, pocketed over R10 million for his Ankole, a Ugandan breed of domestic cattle.

His brother-in-law, mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, played a starring role in paving the way towards Ramaphosa's handsome takings – having bought four female cows for nearly R5 million – and paying a shade over R2 million for one belonging to Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News