Economic Freedom Fighters President Malema Back in East London Magistrates Court for Gun-Fire Case
- The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, returned to the court for his gun-firing case
- Malema and his bodyguard have been accused of the offence, which allegedly took place during an EFF celebration
- His followers expressed their support for him, and others commented that Malema allegedly did not look well
EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE—Julius Malema, president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has returned to court for another day.
Julius Malema appears for gun-firing case
The @EFFSouthAfrica posted a video of Malema arriving in court. The footage shows Malema entering the court with his security detail.
Malema appeared at the East London Magistrates Court after he faced charges of firing a gun into the air during an EFF birthday celebration. He slammed the judge after she appeared late during a court appearance. Malema accused her of delay, and the judge apologised.
EFF supporters stand with Malema
Malema and the EFF's supporters were on Julius Malema's side.
Slaughter said
"Nonsensical case against the EFF indeed."
The Lone Ranger said:
"I have to laugh at these clowns. They hate Europeans but love driving their cars."
Marudza was worried.
"He doesn't look well."
Kabza M said:
"This man needs to rest and recuperate. He is not well, and he's tired. Dali is busy running around the Nkandla homestead while his fellow member are supporting their Master. Dali is not EFF. He is MK in disguise."
Phumla Stuurman said:
"This is unnecessary bullying. Always dragging the CIC to court for nothing."
Sipho Mlaudzi said:
"Proper presidents are arriving at the union building."
