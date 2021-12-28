Cassper Nyovest has become the subject of banter online after a pic of his lookalike started trending on social media

The snap was shared by the lookalike @DumisaNcube on Twitter when he went back to work as a chef on Monday

Tweeps shared hilarious reactions with some even suggesting that the 'twin' should scam people and perform as the Siyathandana hitmaker

A snap of Cassper Nyovest's lookalike is trending on social media. The rapper has been the subject of banter since the 'twin' posted the pic on his timeline.

Cassper Nyovest has become the subject of banter as a pic of his lookalike trended online. Image: @casspernyovest

The chef with the Twitter handle @DumisaNcube went back to work on Monday, 27 December after the Christmas weekend. He then took a pic at his workplace while in his uniform.

Mzansi peeps have shared hilarious reactions to the snap since @DumisaNcube posted it on his timeline. Some said he looks like Cassper Nyovest when he was still on the come-up while others hilariously said he should perform Mufasa's songs.

@mpilocele_101 said:

"I'd scam people in Hammanskral ka di weekends and perform Doc Shebeleza."

@Sphektekular89 wrote:

"Cassper should hire him so they moer him on his behalf."

@skosana_slakie commented:

"Low budget Cassper Nyovest."

@FMlotshwa101 said:

"He looks like Cassper's past."

@MX_Mahlangu added:

"Waiting for you to appear on The Braai Show with your twin brother."

Andile Mpisane shows off his new gold McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane headed online for a different reason on Friday, or at least that's what we'd like to think.

Saffas will recall how Cassper Nyovest, in the last day or two, sensationally claimed that there was only one McLaren like his in all of the country. Well, it is for this reason that the young Royal AM chairman saw it fit to strut to his Instagram to debunk the high-flying rapper's claim.

After whipping out his cool new R5.5 million Porsche GT2RS that arrived ahead of Christmas, and before that a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic worth R3 million, Andile showed off his gold McLaren on social media.

