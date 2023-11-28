OhGeesy's height, above six feet, is not why he has achieved a respectable standing in the American music industry. With the ever-changing dynamics in rap, new rappers are emerging, several of whom have gotten lost in the shadows. This talented artist continues to prove his mettle beyond doubt.

Alejandro Carranza, or OhGeesy, is a prominent Mexican-American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. As a vital member of the hip-hop sensation Shoreline Mafia, he has left an indelible mark on the music industry, with chart-topping hits like Bottle Service, Nun Major, and Breakdown.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alejandro Carranza Nickname OhGeesy Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latin-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Body measurements in inches 40-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 102-71-91 Biceps size in inches 14 Biceps size in centimetres 36 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sibling Julien Coranza Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Katherine Garcia Children One Profession Rapper, songwriter, singer and entrepreneur Social media fields Instagram, X (Twitter)

Ohgeezy's height and physical appearance

How tall is OhGeesy? Standing at 6 feet and 2 inches while weighing 163 pounds, the rapper presents a formidable physical feature in direct relation to the fame he has attained since the beginning of his music career.

He has a chest-to-waist-to-hip ratio of 102-71-91 and biceps measuring 36 centimetres. The entertainer's black hair and dark brown eyes complete his physical attributes to complement his charismatic stage persona.

Where did OhGeesy grow up?

Although OhGeesy's ethnicity is Latin-American, he spent most of his life as an American alongside his brother Julien Coranza. The musician was born in Los Angeles, California.

What is the age of OhGeesy?

How old is OhGeesy? The Bottle Service crooner is 29 years old. He was born on 27 November 1993.

The rapper's family roots trace back to Mexico. Regarding OhGeesy's parents, the rapper keeps details about his upbringing away from the public eye.

The United States government allegedly imprisoned and deported OhGeesy's father to Mexico after he was found guilty of possessing and dealing with illegal substances. The rapper was about 17 at the time of this event and would spend the next half a decade not speaking to his father.

Music career

OhGeesy's journey into rap began with his passion for music at a young age. He received inspiration from the works and collaborations of legendary rappers like Gucci Mane and 50 Cent. Embarking on his musical journey via SoundCloud, OhGeesy collaborated with Fenix in 2012.

What group was OhGeesy a part of?

With the coming of new members came the formation of a music group that they named Shoreline Mafia. Master Kato and Rob Vicious joined the group and gained recognition with tracks like Bottle Service and Nun Major. Shoreline Mafia's breakthrough came in 2017 with a mixtape.

They continued their success with the OTX tour and appearances at major festivals. OhGeesy's collaboration with artists like BandGang Lonnie Bands showcased his versatility. Despite Fenix Flexin's departure in 2020, OhGeesy remains a steadfast member of Shoreline Mafia.

Below are noteworthy songs that he has done in collaboration with his group and other musicians:

Nun Major

Bands

Pressure

Change Ya Life

Fell in Love

Gangstas & Sippas

Secret Service

Molly Water

Heavy

Perc Popper

Bottle Service

Moving Work

Spaceship

Boot It Up

Big Bad Wolf

Mind Right

Solo career

OhGeesy transitioned to a solo career, marked by collaborations with Drakeo the Ruler and DaBaby. His solo album, Geezyworld, released in 2021, debuted at 102 on the Billboard 200, solidifying his position as a solo artist. OhGeesy released another album, titled Geezyworld 2, in 2023.

Personal life

As much as the entertainer has hit the jackpot with his music career, no woman is known as OhGeesy's wife. The musician prefers to keep his private life away from the media but has yet to have a legally binding relationship with any woman.

But then, there have been rumours of a model and entrepreneur, Katherine Garcia, who wears the tag of being OhGeesy's girlfriend.

When did OhGeesy have his kid?

The rapper shares parenthood with a son named Sincere Juelz Carranza. He was born in March 2019.

Shoreline Mafia OhGeesy's net worth

According to All Famous Birthday and Idol Net Worth, he is worth between $2 and $5 million. But with lucrative avenues like music shows, royalties, and sponsored posts, his net worth will rise over time.

Unlike artists who carve a distinctive look for themselves in the industry, OhGeesy's height and appearance do not contribute to his celebrity status. The multifaceted artist has left an indelible mark on the rap and hip-hop industry. From Shoreline Mafia's collective triumphs to his solo endeavours, he continues to shape the music landscape.

