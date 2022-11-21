Online PSiRA verification process in 2022: everything you ought to know

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is a South African agency that regulates the country's private security industry. It does this by supervising how security service providers go about their duties in the interest of everyone. Therefore, anyone considering providing security services for themselves or others must understand the regulations that guide the online PSiRA verification.

The PSiRA status of any concerned party will signify whether they are legally allowed to provide any form of security service. It can be influenced by whether or not such a party has adequately aligned with the rules put in place by the agency in terms of registration and verification. A negative or positive status will often affect the patronage of the party involved and the business's profitability.

How to check if a company is registered with PSiRA

Private or public individuals or institutions requiring the services of a private security provider will most often do their due diligence to ensure that they are not dealing with a problematic business. It helps them feel safe because a registered business must comply with established rules and trustworthiness. Below are some steps to confirm if a company is PSiRA-registered:

Go to the authorised website of PSIRA; Toggle on the "Business Verification" link beneath the Online Services; Input the company's PSiRA number or search them by their registered name; Input the captcha code as displayed in the image on your screen; Tap the "Submit" button and wait for the result.

How can I check my PSiRA certificate online?

Anyone who wants to inquire about their PSiRA certificate can contact the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority on its call centre helpline at 086 1333 850. The certificate can be forwarded to such individuals via email or fax.

A visit to the official website and scrolling down to the page that details the current industry circulars will help kickstart the procedure. You may also go to any branch around you for collection, except it is the headquarters.

How do I download the PSiRA certificate?

Follow these steps:

Visit the official Psira website; Navigate to the publications section; Scroll downward to downloads; Select your preferred and required option for the registration form.

PSiRA online booking verification

A verified security service provider tends to have greater goodwill than one who is not verified or whose registration status has been withdrawn or suspended for breaches.

The following instructions will assist anyone hoping to complete an online book verification for PSiRA.

Complete the certification process first to obtain your special login password and name; Tap the homepage link to navigate to the page; Click on the "NEW BOOKING" icon at the top of the page; Choose your preferred character and then toggle "Next" in furtherance of the process; Input all the essential data and tap on the "Register" button; Wait for your inputted data to be forwarded to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) for validation; If validated, you will get an activation notification containing a link to any of your selected methods of contact (phone number or email address); Tap on the provided link to commence your account; Input the username and temporary password in the SMS or email to log into your new PSIRA account; Change your password to something only you are aware of as soon as you can access the account.

What is PSiRA online booking OTP?

This is a must-possess knowledge for anyone who wants to do the online booking verification for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority. It is a four-digit, one-time password you will receive during online booking. You must enter it into the booking page and wait for a five-digit number that will stand as a reference whenever you visit any branch.

How do I log into my PSiRA profile?

If "how to check my PSiRA" becomes a question you ask yourself, it could only mean that you already have an account with the Authority or are hoping to open one. Follow the steps below to check into your PSiRA profile:

Visit the Authority's official page and click on "Login" at the top right corner of your device's screen; Enter your password and username; After correctly entering the information, click on the "Login" button and await a response.

You do not have to fret if you cannot access your profile page for any reason. Below is what to do:

Go to the "Claim Profile" option on the Authority's official page; Choose from the dropdown list what applies to you and wait for the next step; Input your correct phone number and click on the "Send OTP" button to receive your code.

Note that if you choose the Security Business option, you will be asked to provide your mobile phone and PSiRA numbers. If your number is on their system, you will get an SMS providing you with information on what to do next.

In case you have forgotten your password, hence the inaccessibility of your profile, the best option is to click on the "Forgotten password," which will take you to a new page where you will be required to input your phone and ID card numbers.

Your new password and username will be sent to your email address or phone number within a few minutes, and your PSiRA account will be accessible again.

PSiRA grades check

PSIRA grades security officers are from A to E. Grade E is for entry-level security guards, while grade A, the highest grading level, is reserved for supervisory guards. Anyone who wants to check their PSiRA grade can visit the PSiRA official website with their ID numbers.

Understanding the online PSiRA verification process encompasses many activities, from grade checks to registering on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority website. Whatever the inquiry's purpose, it is important to have active phone numbers and email addresses for an instant or delayed response.

