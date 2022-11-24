There is a lush holiday home in Knysna that goes for R78k for just two nights and SA is tripping

Twitter user and travel influence @maryjaneexplore shared snaps of the gorgeous home along with its price tag

Mzansi peeps wanted to know what makes this home so special, so Briefly News found out

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Mzansi is a beautiful place, there is no denying that. But, R78k to stay just two nights in a home in Knysna, now that is something that had people tripping.

Twitter user and travel influence @maryjaneexplore dropped jaws with a boujee holiday home in Knysna. Image: Twitter / @maryjaneexplore

Source: Twitter

Knysna is a tourist destination, and also one of the most sought-after areas for holiday home investments for the mega wealthy in South Africa.

Twitter user and travel influence @maryjaneexplore shared a few pictures of a holiday home in Knysna that rents out for R78k for two nights. It has breathtaking views and looks as if it came out of an interior design magazine – definitely on the boujee end of the spectrum!

“Heaven Can Wait, Knysna From R78 000/ 2 nights.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While the house is stunning and you’d definetly expect a hefty price tag on it, R78k is a wow! So, Briefly News got in contact with the lovely Mary-Jane to find out exactly why this holiday home is so pricey. This is what she dished:

“This is a luxury villa featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms and accommodates up to eight adults. It is located in Pezula Knysna and overlooks the Indian ocean.

“It is not just an average villa on the beach. It features a private lounge & DStv in every bedroom, gas and wood fireplaces, showers & palazzo baths, large patio & seamless views, heated Jacuzzi and 36m Infinity pool.

“Guests do not have to worry about loadshedding. The property has 60 KVA diesel generator.”

There is also a private beach and so many other exclusive offers that add to the lush value of this home. We kind of now understand why the price is so high.

The people of Mzansi share their views on the boujee holiday home

There were some who jumped right in, admitting they had experienced the wonders of this exclusive home, claiming it is worth every cent, However, there were more people wondering who exactly it is that can afford to pay R78k for just a two-night stay, and if this included a chef or something, at least!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@toomiem1 said:

“I know people that have posted pics in this house weitse le na le chelete guys.”

@nvmbnoam said:

“This looks like the house that love what what show was filmed in.”

@Mihlali_Mkole said:

“Wait… why uthi ‘FROM’ what do you mean? R78k is the minimum??”

@I_am_Keleza said:

“Some things are worth spending money on. Knysna is one of those things.”

@madasd shared:

Mzansi gives mixed reactions to a R22 million mansion: "Too small"

In related news, Briefly News reported that people came guns blazing and criticized a mansion after @Oscarmagud shared the pictures on Twitter, giving them a sneak peek inside the house.

According to @Oscarmadud, the beautiful home costs over R20 Million. The house also has the most expensive pieces on the inside, including a Loui Vuitton carpet. Twitter users also commented on other beautiful pieces they could spot.

@Sis_Sasha wrote:

"That LV carpet is the ugliest thing that I have ever seen in my life."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News