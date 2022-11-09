Rick Ross ignited a debate on whether he's a hoarder or not after he shared a series of photos showing inside his big mansion

As seen in the photos, his floor was covered in piles of clothes, shoes, and valuable accessories

His friends accused him of being a hoarder for having too many possessions but he denied it, saying they are of value

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American rapper Rick Ross is involved in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate and judging from his photos they might be right.

Rick Ross shows piles of clothing in his house but denies being a hoarder. Photo: Rick Ross.

Source: Instagram

Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space.

He said it was one day of work, with at least two more days worth of sh*it to be laid out.

"I’m having a debate, they calling me a hoarder,” Ross said in one of his video clips, sharing multiple polls along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it, no it’s not, these things are of value. They are valuable. But now I have to make more space," he continued.

According to TMZ, the rapper denied being a hoarder, calling for A&E to take a formal inspection, much to the annoyance of his biz partner Alex Bostic, who demonstrated just what a cushion the floor has become by plunging back into it without fear of cracking his skull.

Ross' humble home in Fayetteville, GA is one of the largest estates in the U.S.

It's home to the largest swimming pool in the country.

Size matters, in this case, as Rick says he can't be a hoarder with so much wide open space around him.

US rapper Rick Ross sends love to local artists

Briefly News previously reported that American award-winning rapper Rick Ross joins the list of international celebrities to show some love to South African and African celebrities. In a short video that recently surfaced on the internet, Ross sent a shout-out to a couple of prominent South African artists.

Rick Ross has worked with a couple of Mzansi artists, including doing a feature on Kwesta’s I Came I Saw hit, released in 2019. He began the 15-second video by acknowledging his supporters from day one before calling out a few well-known names:

"I want to finish shouting out my list of you know, supporters from day one. I won’t stop that nothing but, Da L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo. Much love to the squad.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke