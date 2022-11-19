Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is commemorated on 19 November each year to commend strong ladies grinding hard in business

Many women are taking the world of business by storm with their small and large enterprises, hustling hard to create great lives for themselves

Briefly News looks back on some of the strong African entrepreneurs whose stories we’ve told, from ladies who produce detergents to those making toys, and more

With Women’s Entrepreneurship Day celebrated on 19 November, it’s important to commend and honour strong ladies making big moves in business.

African businesswomen who hustle hard. Image: Bluu Detergent/Facebook, Khona Dunjwa/Facebook, Kasi Economy/Facebook and Christine Zari/Supplied.

Many ladies know how to slay hard as entrepreneurs, not only in the boardroom, but also with smaller enterprises that they hope will help them create better lives for themselves and their families.

In honour of this special day, Briefly News compiles a list of four strong African businesswomen whose stories we’ve had the privilege of telling.

Single mother used R3000 to start detergent business she runs from home

A single mother residing in Pretoria is doing the most with her detergent business.

Fancy Monama produces pine gel, bleach, washing-up liquid and more, after using R3000 to start her business. She posted about her company online.

Fancy supplies local stores in Atteridgeville and said that one of the best moments of her career occurred when she saw her products on the shelves with other leading brands.

The mother of one told Briefly News that she makes her products at home and one day hopes to have her own production plant.

Updating Briefly News on her business endeavours, the strong woman noted that she had big plans:

“There are a few changes underway. I cannot disclose them as the official contracts are not yet signed. I will keep you posted.”

Young entrepreneur with clothing & adventure businesses excited about bagging whip: “It hasn’t registered yet”

A hard-working young entrepreneur was over the moon after purchasing her first car, which will help her grow the businesses she runs.

Khona Dunjwa describes herself as a hustler. She runs an adventure business and re-sells clothing and sneakers.

The 24-year-old says she hopes to one day have a whole travel agency and a clothing and sneaker line of her own. Khona excitedly posted about her new whip online.

Successful businesswoman who produces mopane worm chocolate bars stirs reactions online: “I want to test”

An innovative woman who creates various products from mopane worms, including chocolate bars, is making waves online and already employs seven people with her business.

Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani also holds qualifications in chemical engineering and has a Master of Business Administration.

This woman is truly multifaceted and making her mark in the world! Briefly News posted about the hard-working entrepreneur on Facebook.

22-year-old makes Christmas-themed toys to pay for siblings’ schooling: "Poverty inspires me never to give up"

A young mom who resides in Johannesburg and supports her family by making and selling stuffed toys crocheted from wool says she can’t give up.

To pay for her brothers' education, Christine Zari has decided to make cute Christmas-themed toys featuring elves, reindeer, and more.

The 22-year-old mother supports her family in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Talking to Briefly News, Christine notes that moms who hustle in business should keep striving for success:

“My advice is never give and keep your head up.”

Briefly News previously posted about the dedicated businesswoman on Facebook.

Motivated HR graduate sells kotas to make ends meet, has message for youth: “No one is coming to rescue you”

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management started a kota business before obtaining an internship in her study field.

Faith Maringa, a Limpopo resident, is not ashamed of hustling hard and advises young people to do whatever work they can while continuing to apply for their dream jobs.

