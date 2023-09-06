Cassius Brown is an American celebrity child famous as Bobby Brown's youngest son. Bobby Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s as a solo artist and member of the R&B group New Edition. Following his impressive success, fans have been curious whether his youngest son is also into music and his whereabouts.

Cassius Brown's father is known for his smooth vocals, energetic performances, and contributions to the R&B and pop music genres. His music often blends elements of R&B, hip-hop, and pop, contributing to the development of the New Jack Swing genre and leaving a lasting impact on the music industry. So, what does Cassius do for a living?

Cassius Brown's profile and bio summary

When was Cassius Brown born?

Cassius Brown (age 14 years as of 2023) was born on May 30, 2009, in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States of America. He holds American nationality.

Who is Cassius Brown's girlfriend?

Cassius has not gone public with his relationship, and whether he is in a relationship is not publicly known. Being a student, he is still focused on his education and early career.

Cassius Brown's siblings

Cassius is one of the seven children born to Bobby and the youngest of his siblings. His elder sister, the late Bobbi Kristina, was the daughter of Whitney Houston, the legendary R&B singer. His siblings are Bodhi Jameson Rein, Landon, LaPrincia, Hendrix Estelle Sheba, and Bobby Brown Jr.

Cassius Brown's parents

His parents are Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge. The two began dating in the mid-2000s after Brown divorced Whitney Houston. They engaged in 2010 and eventually married on June 18, 2012, in a ceremony held in Hawaii. The couple's wedding came several years after Brown's highly publicized marriage to Whitney Houston ended.

Alicia Etheredge and Bobby Brown have three children together. Their first child, Cassius, was born in 2009 before marriage. They also have two daughters, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown.

Cassius Brown's mother

Alicia Etheredge is an American producer and manager born on December 21, 1973. Alicia has managed Bobby Brown's career, helping him navigate various projects and opportunities.

Cassius Brown's father

His father is Bobby Brown, an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Brown was born on February 5, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He grew up in the Orchard Park housing projects in the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston.

Brown's path to fame began when he was just a young teenager. In 1981, he became one of the founding members of the R&B group New Edition, along with Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant. The group's manager, Maurice Starr, discovered them and helped launch their careers.

Bobby Brown's songs

Brown has released several songs as both a New Edition member and a solo artist. Here are some of his notable songs:

As a member of New Edition:

C andy Girl

Cool It Now

Mr. Telephone Man

If It Isn't Love

You're Not My Kind of Girl

Can You Stand the Rain

Is This the End

Popcorn Love

Count Me Out

Solo hits:

My Prerogative

Every Little Step

Roni

Don't Be Cruel

Humpin' Around

Get Away

Good Enough

Two Can Play That Game

Bobby Brown's movies

Bobby, known primarily as an R&B singer, has also appeared in a few movies and television shows. These include:

1989: Ghostbusters II

1996: A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

1995: Panther

2001: Two Can Play That Game

2003: Gang of Roses

2004: Nora's Hair Salon

2006: Everybody Hates Chris

2005: Being Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston

Brown's most famous marriage was to Whitney Houston, one of her time's greatest and most renowned singers. They married on July 18, 1992. Their lavish and widely covered wedding brought together two of the music industry's biggest stars.

After years of ups and downs, Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's marriage faced difficulties. The couple officially separated in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in April 2007. Tragically, Whitney Houston passed away on February 11, 2012.

What is Cassius Brown's net worth?

Cassius is still schooling and not involved in any profession. He is still dependent on his wealthy parents. His father, Bobby Brown, has a net worth estimated at $2 million from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Above is all you need to know about Cassius Brown, popularly known as Bobby Brown's son. Bobby Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor who became prominent in the R&B and pop music scene during the 1980s and 1990s.

