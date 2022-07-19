Miss Elizabeth was different from any other females in wrestling, so the crowd loved and cherished her. She had won people's hearts over, and they were protective of her. She and Randall Mario Poffo, better known as Macho Man Randy Savage, were the first couple of professional wrestling. However, their much-envied love story would soon turn for the worst. Here is a glimpse into her sad life story.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth together in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: George Napolitano

Source: Getty Images

It was on May 1, 2003, when the wrestling world mourned the death of Miss Elizabeth. At only 42 years, she died in the townhouse where she lived with her boyfriend, Lex Huger. So, what exactly transpired and led to her death?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Ann Hulette Nickname Miss Elizabeth Date of birth November 19, 1960 Miss Elizabeth’s age at the time of death 42 years old Place of birth Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Zodiac sign Scorpio Sexuality Straight Miss Elizabeth's height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dyed blond Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Ann Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Randy Savage (married 1984⁠–⁠1992) & Cary Lubetsky (married 1997⁠–⁠1999) Partner Lex Luger School Franklin County High School University University of Kentucky Profession Professional wrestling manager, occasional professional wrestler, and professional wrestling TV announcer

Early life

She was born on November 19, 1960, in Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America. She and her brother were raised single-handedly by their mother, Mary Ann. She attended Franklin County High School and later joined the University of Kentucky, where she graduated with a degree in communications.

Career

Miss Hulette started as a professional wrestling television announcer in 1985 in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), today known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She later became an occasional professional wrestler.

Ron Galella, Regis Philbin, Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth pose for a picture. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

She worked as a professional American wrestling manager for Macho Man and Ric Flair, among others. Then, in October 1987, she made a name for herself after getting former wrestling for Hulk Hogan to join forces with Randy Savage to save him from an attack by Honky Tonk man and the Hart Foundation.

However, the work union was short-lived as Hogan became too friendly and caring towards Elizabeth, which left Savage becoming too jealous. As a result, she fell out with Savage, which saw her replaced as his manager by Sensational Sherri.

Miss Elizabeth's partner

The former wrestling manager met her ex-husband Randy Poffo while interning for his father Angelo Poffo at the International Championship Wrestling (ICW). The two fell in love, and a relationship soon bloomed out. They got married on December 30, 1984.

However, Miss Elizabeth got divorced from Randall in August of 1992, and the two went their separate ways. To the people close to their hearts, their marriage was filled with turmoil.

After their divorce, she disappeared from the wrestling arena for a few years and returned on January 23, 1996, by joining the World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

She started managing her ex-husband for a while and later halted to manage Ric Flair. In 1996, she joined the NWO alongside Hulk, and Randy Savage soon joined them.

Interestingly, the two started seeing each other again, but their romance was short-lived as they separated in 1998. Unfortunately, there is no information about Miss Elizabeth's children as she did not have any kids from her love relationships.

Who did Miss Elizabeth sleep with?

After divorcing her first husband, Macho Man Randy Savage, she briefly married an attorney from South Florida, Cary Lubetsky, on December 6, 1997, but the two shortly divorced on April 19, 1999. She then started dating Lex Luger, and the two started living together.

Randy "Macho Man" Savage enters the ring with Miss Elizabeth before a WWF match against Sika circa 1987 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Photo: B Bennett

Source: Getty Images

How did Miss Elizabeth from WWE die?

The beauty died from acute toxicity in their shared home with Lex Luger. The condition resulted from ingesting multiple pills, including Loritabs and Somas. Lex admitted that the two were chilling in the house, partying with pain pills, muscle relaxers and vodka while watching movies.

The two ingested large amounts of everything, and at about 2 am, Lex got up to prepare a late-night snack as they were both hungry. But, according to him, Liz seemed to be losing consciousness, and after she had about two bites, she passed out.

He called 9-1-1 and the paramedics found Miss Elizabeth unconscious and unresponsive. They began administering CPR on her and rushed her to a local hospital. The police arrived and started questioning him about the happenings as they discovered all the liquor and pills ingested that night.

According to some sources, her boyfriend Lex used to abuse her. On April 19, 2003, police arrived at her boyfriend's house after both got into a physical altercation. She was allegedly found crying and had bruises on both eyes, a bump on her head, and a cut lip.

Did Miss Elizabeth pass away?

She died on May 1, 2003, due to acute toxicity.

What was Miss Elizabeth's cause of death?

She is believed to have died from acute toxicity. This was after ingesting multiple pills, including Loritabs and Somas.

Who was with Miss Elizabeth when she died?

She was in the house with her boyfriend Lex Luger when she died.

Indeed, women's wrestling would not be where it is today without the contributions of Miss Elizabeth Hulette. But, unfortunately, she passed away at the young age of 42 from an accidental pills overindulgence, which was a huge loss to the wrestling fraternity.

READ ALSO: Who is Jane Erin Carrey? Age, children, husband, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding Jane Erin Carrey. If you are well-acquitted with Jim Carrey, you would be excited to know about his only daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

Like the saying, the apple does not fall far from the tree, and so is Jane Carrey's story.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News