What is the cause of Tumi Tladi's death? Bio, age, songs, profiles, net worth

Tumi Tladi was a South African rapper and choreographer. He sadly passed away on 10th July 2022 at the age of 30. His sudden death came as a surprise to many. The country has recently experienced the passing of several SA legends like Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez.

Tumi Tladi was a South African rapper and dancer. Photo: @bellissimaregi2 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tumi was a multi-talented rising hip-hop artist in South Africa. His energetic performances and unmatched talent made him a favourite among rap lovers. This article sheds light on who was Tumi Tladi and his contribution to the country's entertainment industry.

Tumi Tladi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Itumeleng George Tladi Date of birth 17th February 1992 Date of death 10th July 2022 Age at death 30 years Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Veteran promoter Peter Tladi Siblings Five Profession Rapper, choreographer, dancer Years active 2004 to 2022 Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Tumi Tladi's age and family

The late Basadi hitmaker was born on 17th February 1992 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He was 30 years old at the time of his sudden demise. His father is Peter Tladi, the founder and chief executive of T-Musicman. Peter also founded the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival and is credited for developing the careers of several South African stars, including the late Brenda Fassie and Rebecca Malope.

Little is known regarding the rapper's mother. Tumi Tladi's parents had six children, but there is information regarding the rapper's other five siblings.

What killed Tumi Tladi?

Rapper Tumi Tladi passed away on 10th July 2022. Photo: @JessBlogSss on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The hip-hop artist's family confirmed in a statement that Tumi passed away on Sunday morning, 10th July 2022, in Johannesburg, aged 30. Hours before his death, he posted cryptic tweets and even promised his fans new music. Tumi Tladi's cause of death is still unclear. He seemed well before the shocking news came to light.

Tumi Tladi's wife

The Mzansi rapper did not have a wife. He was known to keep his love life private.

Tumi Tladi's career

Tladi was a professional dancer before he transitioned into music. He trained at Danceweb in Johannesburg and was already dancing on the stage by the time he was 11. Tumi represented South Africa on several international stages, including at the Los Angeles Carnival in West Hollywood, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. In 2012, he was one of the dancers for American stars Jaden Smith and his sister Willow Smith. Locally, he danced for rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Tumi made his hip-hop debut in 2014 with the release of his first single, Punchline featuring Costa Titch. The rapper later released the remix to his single Basadi featuring Rouge and Moozlie in June 2020, and it became an instant hit. The track reached the top of the 5FM hip-hop charts.

His latest music was Presidential featuring Mustbedubz and Nadia Nakai. The song's music video was released on 1st July 2022. Over the course of his rap career, he has worked with several top artists, including Alfa Kat, Luna Florentino, Tyler ICU, and DA L.E.S.

The rapper released his six-track EP called Excuse Me For Being Me in 2020. Other top Tumi Tladi songs include:

Dumelang (2021)

(2021) Strong Enough (2021)

(2021) Burning Out (2019)

(2019) Reel It In (2019)

(2019) Mama (2017)

(2017) Like That (2017)

(2017) FWM (2017)

(2017) Written In the Stars (2017)

(2017) You Ain't Shh (2016)

Rapper Itumeleng posted cryptic tweets a few hours before his demise. Photo: @official_liam10, @SAMusicTv on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How rich was Tumi Tladi?

Tumi Tladi's net worth is estimated at $500,000 at the time of his sudden passing. He was a professional dancer and talented hip-hop artist.

Tumi Tladi's facts

He was the son of veteran promoter Peter Tladi.

The hip-hop star passed away on 30th July 2022, aged 30.

Tumi had five siblings.

He took dance lessons at Danceweb in Johannesburg under the mentorship of Craig Bullock.

He started dancing in 2004 when he was 11 and has shared the stage with Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and rapper Cassper Nyovest.

He released his final music video for Presidential ft Nadia Mukami and Mustbedubz on 1st July 2022.

ft Nadia Mukami and Mustbedubz on 1st July 2022. The rapper was not married at the time of his passing.

Tumi Tladi was gone so soon, and he will truly be missed by the South African hip-hop community. May he rest in eternal peace!

Source: Briefly News