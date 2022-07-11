South African rapper, Itumeleng George Tladi, also known as Tumi Tladi, passed away, much to the dismay of the hip-hop community

Tumi Tladi was a beloved entertainer and his death came after a series of worrying tweets from the artist

Tumi Tladi's hip-hop peers such as AKA, Gigi Lamayne, Slikour and many more shared their sorrow on social media

Basadi hitmaker Tumi Tladi's family announced the rapper's sudden death. The announcement comes after Tumi Tladi shared some mysterious messages on social media about loving people while still alive.

30-year-old rapper Tumi Tladi left South Africa reeling from his passing after sharing tweets reflecting on death. Image: Instagram/@tumitladi

Tumi Tladi leaves behind a community rattled by his family's statement. The rapper Tumi Tladi's passing has resulted in fans flooding social media with emotional tributes about the artist's career.

Tumi Tladi's passing officially confirmed.

The South African reports that rapper Tumi Tladi died on 10 July 2022 at the age of 30. The family has not released details surrounding his death but shared a press release which detailed that Tumi Tladi is survived by his "parents five siblings, and nieces and nephews.". The family also details that Tumi passed away in the early hours of 10 July morning.

Before the South African rapper passed, he had shared messages in the early morning of 10 July at 12:22am. Tumi's tweets reflected on loving people while they're still alive. Many were worried when they saw the concerning tweets.

Tributes pour in for Tumi Tladi

Supporters and the rapper's hip-hop industry colleagues have shared their condolences. Many fans expressed their heartbreak.

Rapper AKA wrote in a tweet:

"Rest in Peace my boy. "

Gigi Lamayne and Slikour shared similar messages in their own posts. Artist JR wrote " death be not proud" as he shared his condolences.

Fans felt that the rapper deserved more attention during his career. While others remembered the artist fondly.

@MegacyYonkinto commented:

"I remember how excited Tumi Tladi was when he worked with AKA and Costa Titch."

@Dineo81684513 commented:

"We losing a lot of talent lately rest eazy dawg."

@naimahglobal commented:

"As a performer, tumi outperformed even the most seasoned artists. A real superstar who never got his flowers when he was alive "

@NandoGigaba commented

"I clicked on the "Tumi Tladi" hashtag because I thought: I’ve known Tumi for nearly a decade but have never seen him trend.

@kyeezi commented:

"This is sad. He never lived to see himself trend for his music which he poured his soul for. "

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane passes away aged 23, allegedly took his own life

Briefly News previously reported that Siyabonga Zubane, known for his role as Sdumo on the hit show Gomora has passed away. His character on the show was known to do anything for money, even hijack cars.

South Africans reacted with shock and sadness at the news of his passing. A memorial service and funeral would be announced in due course.

Zubane joined Gomora in 2020 after his debut. Tributes have flooded in for the late actor on social media, according to The Daily Sun.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

