The news of seasoned rapper and songwriter Tumi Tladi's death has hit unsuspecting fans like a bomb

Social media users could not believe that the talented rapper had passed away hours after posting a cryptic post on Twitter

The Tladi family confirmed Tumi's death in an official statement released to the media; they also asked for privacy during this difficult time

Mzansi hip-hop lovers are still trying to come to terms with Tumi Tladi's untimely passing. News of the rapper's death started trending on social media as peeps shared their condolence messages.

Some social media users couldn't help but notice that the rapper posted a cryptic post hours before news of his passing hit the streets.

The disturbing tweet left Tumi's fans and followers with more questions than answers. The tweet read:

"Love like they are leaving tomorrow."

Fans and industry colleagues, including AKA, took to Twitter to mourn Tumi's passing. The Supa Mega wrote:

"Rest in Peace my boy."

@m_kobene said:

"Offff we go - Kuli Roberts. I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home - Riky Rick. Love like they are leaving tomorrow - Tumi Tladi."

Meanwhile, the Tladi family has released a statement confirming the rapper's passing. According to Slikouronlife, the family also requested some privacy as they mourned their loved one. Part of the statement read:

"Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (10th July 2022) in Johannesburg.

"He leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews.

"The Tladi family humbly request privacy during period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.

Details of the funeral will be confirmed at a later stage. With much love and thanks, the Tladi family."

