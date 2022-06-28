South Africa is known for creating trending dance challenges, from the John Vuli Gate dance to the Jerusalema dance challenge that became a global phenomenon

Recently, a new challenge dubbed the Umlando dance is the hottest dance on TikTok and peeps are keen on trying it out

The famous dance trended on social media after a viral video emerged of a pastor saying the dance comes from demons

A Nigerian pastor caused a stir on social media after alleging that the popular Umlando dance challenge is satanic. He said the dance, which originated in Mzansi, was manufactured by demons and unleashed into the world.

Mzanzi has blasted a Nigerian pastor who said that the viral Umlando dance is demonic. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The pastor made these sentiments during a sermon, saying he saw the demons practising the dance in the realm of the spirit. He said:

“There is this dance that came newly. If you remember, the girls dance this way. I saw that dance in the realm of the spirit. I saw how the demons manufactured that dance style and unleashed it into the atmosphere."

According to ZAlebs, the pastor added that those who practised the dance, which is a top trend on TikTok, have hosted the demon.

Peeps headed to Twitter to share mixed reactions to the clip posted by Musa Khawula. Many said the pastor must focus on delivering critical warnings about world disasters and pandemics, not dance moves.

@KaMagezaLeh said:

"It’s funny how they never see life-threatening things like Durban floods/Covid/Monkeypox."

@DanxModime wrote:

"He kills when he says the Lord took him to the umlando dance... pastor was dancing with the Lord."

@Mbulelo_Ndlovu6 noted:

"Just another day for pastors to be misogynistic and hide behind the Bible, umlando started with men tho? Preach about salvation and leave Judge Judy’s work to Judge Judy."

Ciara nails Umlando dance challenge, Mzansi claims Amapiano song after singer’s “Nigerian music” blunder

Briefly News previously reported that the American singer and dancer who gave us 2000s dance hits such as Two-Step showed that she still has the moves in the Umlando dance challenge.

The Umlando dance challenge has taken the internet by storm, being done by many celebrities now, including Ciara, who looked stunning as she showed everyone how it is done. Ciara joins the likes of Steflon Don, who also did the Umlando dance challenge.

Ciara looked stunning in a bright blue hairstyle as she dropped down low on beat with the viral amapiano hit Umlando.

