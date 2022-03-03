Who is Kane Lim? Age, spouse, parents, career, net worth, what does he own?

Who is Kane Lim? Mr. Lim is the only Singaporean cast member of Bling Empire on Netflix. He owns several properties, making him a young, wealthy, and good-looking man who is envied, and, at the same time, adored by many.

Bling Empire is a Netflix hit series that follows the lives of wealthy men and women, and Kane is one of the all-Asian cast members of these elite members of the society in L.A. Here is everything you need to know about Kane Lim, including his age, spouse, parents, career, and net worth.

Kane Lim’s profile summary

Full name : Kane Lim

: Kane Lim Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5 December 1990

: 5 December 1990 Place of birth : Singapore

: Singapore Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Kane Lim’s age : Will be turning 32 years old later in 2022

: Will be turning 32 years old later in 2022 Nationality : Singaporean-American

: Singaporean-American Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Kane Lim’s parents : Lim Oon Cheng also known as Kenny Lim (father)

: Lim Oon Cheng also known as Kenny Lim (father) Cousin : Lim Huey Yih

: Lim Huey Yih Languages : English, Mandarin, Chinese, French

: English, Mandarin, Chinese, French Religion: Buddhist

Buddhist Schools : Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM)

: Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) Height : 5 Foot 8 Inches

: 5 Foot 8 Inches Weight : 68 kilograms

: 68 kilograms Instagram : @kanelk_k

: @kanelk_k LinkedIn : Kane Lim

: Kane Lim Twitter : @officialkanelim

: @officialkanelim Kane Lim’s spouse: Currently single

Currently single Occupation : Realtor, reality TV star, social worker, investor, philanthropist

: Realtor, reality TV star, social worker, investor, philanthropist Famous for : Being a cast member of B ling Empire

: Being a cast member of B Net worth: $20 Million

Kane Lim’s biography

Lim is Singaporean but has lived in Los Angeles for about nine years. Kane Lim’s family is very wealthy, having ventured into the shipping, oil, and real estate industries. However, unlike other rich kids, Lim used public transport to school, among other necessities.

What does Kane Lim's father do?

How much is Kane Lim’s family worth? Kane Lim’s father, who controls a billion-dollar company, is also a board member of Sian Chay Medical Institution, which promotes Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore.

Is Kane Lim Peter Lim’s son?

No. Kane is not socialite Kim Lim’s brother, or son to the famous Singaporean billionaire, Peter Lim. Both are Singaporeans and share a similar last name, but they are not blood relatives.

Bling Empire star Lim from Singapore. Photo: @kanelk_k

Source: Instagram

Even with all the money, Lim prefers Singaporean hawker food and does not care about fine dining. He enjoys spending time with family, and his maternal grandmother makes the best yusheng. Family gets him through everything.

Lim was interested in fashion at a young age because of the weight insecurities he faced that made him use fashion as a cover-up. Other kids made fun of him in school for being fat. However, he now looks at this insecurity positively because it made him compassionate.

Education

Lim joined FIDM in 2010, where he studied Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Merchandise Marketing. He completed his studies in 2013.

Career

Kane moved to the U.S. to further his studies and expand business from East to West. His father had given him a loan as a teenager, and he quickly paid the loan back, making his first million dollars before turning 20 years old.

Lim was a corporal in Singapore Armed Forces between March 2008 and 2010. He co-founded Leighton&Kane in December 2012, then established Thefashionfund, a fashion-based online store to raise cash for charities like St Jude's, Red Cross Singapore, and holly grove.org in January 2014.

Lim currently operates a Los Angeles investment firm that invests in renewable energy, hospitality, real estate, and health and wellness. He is also the director of an investment business known as K-ix Capital.

Real estate is his personal interest because he loves tangible assets. He took his license to represent himself in all deals; therefore, he saves on the 2.5% commission. Among his achievements are the cool properties he has developed in Venice Beach.

Kane sells exclusive, super-expensive properties. He recently closed a $8.5 million house in Malibu with a friend.

What does Kane Lim own?

Kane lives a fast life trying to squeeze everything in, work extra hard, and compete. He has investments in America and Singapore. For instance, he owns many fancy shopping malls in Southeast Asia, i.e., Singapore and Thailand.

Even while in L.A., the industrious 33-year old is often up till midnight to deal with his family office in Singapore. He also invests in Happy Fish, a swim school for kids, adolescents, and senior citizens.

In addition, he recently invested in an Indonesian plant-based company called Burgreens and its subsidiary Green Rebel.

Interests

Lim's typical day begins with him meditating for 30-60 minutes. After that, he works out, attends meetings, and checks on his properties. Kane loves wearing diamonds and says that the real him is 55% introvert and 45% extrovert, socializing only when needed.

Kane is never shy to speak on Asian representation but does so carefully to avoid misinterpretation. He raises awareness for anti-racism and underwent the wave of Asian crimes in 2021.

Bling Empire and Kane Lim

Bling Empire is the film that rose Lim to international stardom. His father supports his onscreen career, while the other family members are warming up to the idea because they now understand how essential marketing is.

Lim only uses the Bling Empire to highlight important things. Besides the docusoap, Kane appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and A California Christmas: City Lights. He was also at the opening of L.A. Fashion Week.

He has been friends with Rihanna for about 8 years, who followed him on Instagram and propelled him to fame. Kane collaborated with Fenty skin and beauty.

Lim's goal is to grow better and make a more fun show. He focuses on the present because tomorrow is not guaranteed, and according to his beliefs, even though wealth is a blessing, one should not be obsessed or attached to it.

Kane Lim’s net worth

How rich is Kane Lim? Kane is worth approximately $20 Million, according to the Wealthy Gorilla. How is Kane Lim so rich? He is a self-made millionaire, having made the multiple-millions from his investments in various businesses.

It is impressive that even with all the wealth and success, Kane Lim is compassionate with a heart of gold. What remarkable thing do you like about Kane? Share with us in the comment section below.

