Is Kaitlin Bennett's husband gay? Everything to know about Justin Moldow

Kaitlin Marie Bennett, also known as the Kent State Gun Girl, is an American gun rights activist and conservative social media personality. Together with her husband, Justin Moldow, they run Liberty Hangout, a self-proclaimed libertarian media outlet. He attained stardom as a result of being the husband of American gun rights activist, Kaitlin Bennet. So, is Kaitlin Bennett's husband gay? How did they meet? Do they have children?

Justin has been honoured with the Honours Society of Epsilon Sigma Pi and Mu Kappa Tau National Marketing Honours Society. Photo: @Bennett (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With an intention to establish a nationwide conversation about gun rights on college campuses, Kaitlin became an online sensation. Now that she is married, her husband is bound to share her spotlight. People have wondered who has dared to marry her for being such a bold and outspoken lady. Below is everything you need to know about Kaitlin Bennett's husband, Justin Moldow.

Justin Moldow's profiles and bio

Full name Justin Moldow Date of birth 26 June 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Gender Male Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 143 pounds Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Kaitlin Bennett College Manhattan College Profession Political activist Social media YouTube, Instagram, Twitter Net worth $2 million

Early life

Where is Justin Moldow from? Justin is of American descent and of Jewish, Italian, and Spanish ancestry. He was raised in the Roman Catholic faith. He attended Manhattan College in New York and graduated with a degree in marketing. Moldow is currently based in Cleveland, Ohio.

How old is Kaitlin Bennett’s husband?

He was born on June 26, 1994. Thus, Justin Moldow’s age is 28 years as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Justin celebrating his 27th birthday. Photo: @Bennett (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin Moldow’s career

Moldow, better known as the gun girl husband, established the Liberty Hangout organization while still in college. He has over the years transformed it into a full-fledged media entity that is cutting borders.

Liberty Hangout aims to offer readers useful insights into current events while also promoting Australian economics and property rights.

He is the founder of Young Americans for Liberty and the President of the Entrepreneurship Club. He has been honoured with the Honours Society of Epsilon Sigma Pi and Mu Kappa Tau National Marketing Honours Society.

Marriage

The two met while still in college way back in 2015. Their relationship grew stronger and he proposed to her on February 4, 2019, and she said a big yes! They had anticipated a big wedding but the COVID-19 pandemic struck and crippled everything. Nevertheless, they went ahead with their plans and exchanged their vows in March 2020, but on a low key.

They have been together since and in December 2021, the lovely couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Did Kaitlin Bennett have a baby?

Yes. On April 6, 2022, she announced the birth of their first child on Twitter.

How old is Kaitlin Bennett?

Bennett was born on October 15, 1995, in the USA. Thus, she is 27 years as of 2023. She is an American gun rights advocate, social media personality and activist.

She earned a degree in Biology from Kent University and is the co-founder of Liberty Hangout. Besides, she also endorses Wolfgar Concealment, which is a company that sells Guns and accessories.

She received media attention in 2018 for open-carrying an AR-10 rifle at Kent State University after graduating.

Moldow attained stardom as a result of being the husband of American gun rights activist, Kaitlin Bennet. Photo: @Bennett (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Kaitlin Bennett have Instagram?

Yes. Bennet is active across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Her IG handle is @kait.meow, where she boasts 212k followers with more than 225 posts. She mostly posts her pictures with her family.

Kaitlin Bennett's husband's conversion therapy

Shortly after the happy couple exchanged vows, rumours surfaced that Moldow had once been to conversion therapy to treat homosexuality. A therapy that targets LGBTQ community and seeks to change their sexuality and gender identity. Moldow took to his Twitter to address the issue saying people are jealous of their happy union with his beautiful wife. He addressed the issue in an April 2020 tweet:

What is Justin Moldow’s net worth?

He has a net worth estimated at $2 million. His income is attributed to his career as a political activist and their YouTube channel.

Is Justin Moldow gay?

There were speculations that he was a guy, and he denied the allegations. Besides, he is married to a lady and they have a child together.

Above is everything you need to know about Kaitlin Bennett's husband's gay rumours, career and whereabouts. He may not have achieved the sort of celebrity his wife has, but he has done well for himself.

READ ALSO: The personal life of Jeff Tietjens, Aisha Tyler's ex-husband

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the personal life of Jeff Tietjens, popularly known as Aisha Tyler's ex-husband. Who is he? Jeff Tietjens is a successful lawyer, but he is widely recognized as the ex-husband of one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, Aisha Tyler.

Why is Jeff Tietjens famous? Tietjens has had a hand in some of the most high-profile legal cases of recent times, earning him the respect of his peers and clients.

Source: Briefly News