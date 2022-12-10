Kaitlin Sharkey: age, bio, husband, career, height, profiles, net worth

The primary role of a sports reporter is to keep viewers and fans updated on matters of sports. This is Kaitlin Sharkey's forte. Interestingly, she hails from Milwaukee, a small town in Wisconsin, USA. Who is she when the cameras are not rolling?

Kaitlin Sharkey would better fit as the face of female sports anchoring and reporting. The American media personnel takes pride in scaling the heights of sports reporting to become a household name.

Kaitlin Sharkey's profile summary and bio

Full name Kaitlin Rose Sharkey Gender Female Date of birth 11th May 1990 Age 32 (as of December 2022) Birthday 11th May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Current residence Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in cm 178 cm Height in feet 5'10" Build Slender Occupation Broadcast journalist and sports correspondent Network Fox 32 Active years 2009-present Marital status Married Spouse Tim Yoder Instagram Twitter

How old is Kaitlin Sharkey?

Kaitlin Rose Sharkey (aged 32 years in 2022) was born on 11th May 1990 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. She is an American national. Her family relocated to a small town called Theresa in New York, where she grew up.

Kaitlin Sharkey's education

Sharkey attended Lomira High School and matriculated in 2009. She joined the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and pursued a Bachelor's degree in journalism.

Is Kaitlin Sharkey single?

Kaitlin married Tom Yoder on 6th October 2017. They allegedly met in college, although they have not disclosed how and when they started dating. Kaitlin Sharkey's husband is a Wisconsin native. As of 2022, the couple does not have any kids.

Kaitlin Sharkey's height

The sports anchor has a slender body and long dark brown hair. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown eyes.

Kaitlin Sharkey's career

After graduating from university, Sharkey started her career in TV at WSAW, the CBS affiliate channel, in Wausau, WI. She spent the better part of her stay at the channel covering American Football matches on and off-site. Sharkey later joined WBAY, the ABC affiliate channel, in Green Bay.

She transitioned to WITI FOX 6 in Milwaukee. Kaitlin gained recognition from Wisconsin Broadcasters Association for her stellar performance as a sports anchor for WITI FOX6.

Who hosts GN sports?

Kaitlin has established herself as a sports anchor and reporter for WGN-TV. She joined the media company in June 2022. She currently works as an evening sports anchor and co-host of GN Sports. Before joining GN as the co-host, Kaitlin worked at WFLD, the FOX affiliate channel.

What happened to Kaitlin Sharkey?

She currently works as a sports anchor and reporter at FOX 32 News. She is a full-time sports anchor at the station. Right before the NFL draft, she joined FOX 32 as the New Bears reporter. She replaced Shae Peppler, who resigned from the position in January 2020. She shared the big news on social media.

Career milestones

Besides her wealth of experience as a journalist, Kaitlin has had the opportunity to cover various sports events. She has shared a platform with renowned figures in journalism, like Tim Van and Brandon Cruz. She worked alongside photojournalist Mike Leach at the basketball game at Kohl Centre. In September 2019, she worked alongside Miller Park to cover the Brewers Baseball match.

Radio

Besides reporting, Kaitlin has also experimented with radio broadcasting. She has been a weekly contributor for WRNW-FM 97.3, popularly known as "The Game". She joined NFL Radio and Sirius XM in September 2022.

Kaitlin Sharkey's social media

Besides her successful media career, Sharkey is also popular on social media. She enjoys a following of more than 12,000 followers on Instagram as of 17 December 2022. Unlike Kaitlin Sharkey's Instagram, her Twitter account enjoys a following of more than 12,100 followers.

Kaitlin Sharkey's net worth

According to a source, Kaitlin Sharkey's salary is approximately $72,245 annually. She has established a covetable career as an anchor and news broadcaster. She has been nurturing her craft since her graduation in 2009. She has risen to become one of the top anchors at FOX News.

These details about Kaitlin Sharkey unpack details about her life. Her career speaks volumes about her accomplishments. She prefers to keep some aspects of her life away from the public. However, her biography highlights her facade when cameras are not rolling.

