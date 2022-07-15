The Border Management Authority has been tasked with prevent people from entering South Africa illegally

The Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi launched the unit at the Beitbridge border post

The unit will take over the responsibility of securing the borders from police and soldiers that have been failing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG – The Border Management Authority (BMA) was launched at the Beitbridge border post to secure the country from undocumented foreign nationals.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi launched the board patrol unit. Image: @starbo00

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi launched the unit and said its mandate is to prevent people from entering South Africa illegally. eNCA reported that he said the unit is registered as an armed statutory force in terms of the law.

Motsoaledi said if fighting against people who break the laws of the country is considered xenophobic, then he should be “counted” in. The BMA will take over the responsibility of securing the borders from police and soldiers that have been failing to meet its mandate.

According to CapricornFM News, the unit was created to strengthen the security at the border. Motsoaledi added that the members would be subject to regular checks. The BMA unit also took an oath not to take bribes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans praise Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi for launching the unit:

@ScottLubabalo said:

“This Aaron guy is building a good legacy for him.”

@Waltersonboy wrote:

“Looks promising, I hope they are incorruptible and they be moved around different borders to avoid them making “friends” and be subjected to lifestyle audits and random polygraph tests to keep them on their toes.”

@klazoza posted:

“Let’s hope they’re trained and paid well to avoid the temptation of “cooldrink”.”

@mmshiba86 added:

“Thanks, Minister for your effort, and for trying to bring order, we appreciate it.”

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi plans to arrest undocumented “rascals” who commit crimes in SA

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has taken a firm stance against illegal immigrants and has launched a sting operation against them. A video of his address to the African National Congress (ANC), where he discussed undocumented foreign nations, has been doing its rounds on social media.

Motsoaledi, who has spoken out on numerous occasions about his views on the matter, said that criminals commit crimes in their own countries and seek refuge in South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News