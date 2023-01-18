Ace Magashule is not impressed with the recent electricity price hike and has made his feelings known

The former secretary-general of the ANC lambasted Nersa for the tariff hike in a scathing video

Magashule said that the senseless and ridiculous increase would make 2023 a difficult year for South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - The former secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Ace Magashule has taken aim at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Magashule criticised Nersa for approving an 18.65% electricity tariff increase while South African households and businesses are crumbling under the pressure of loadshedding.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, the ex-ANC SG slammed the tariff hike for being senseless and ridiculous.

The ANC member warned that the increase in electricity prices meant that 2023 would be a challenging year for all South Africans.

Magashula added that the hike could not have come at a worse time when the country is dealing with water restrictions, joblessness and inaccessible education.

Despite the dire situation South Africa finds itself in, Magashule signed off the video with a call for citizens to persevere.

Magashule said:

"Continue the struggle for a better SA. That is what we fought for in our lifetime."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply concerned about Nersa's 18% tariff hike

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said that the president was deeply concerned about the tariff increase, calling for caution in how it is applied.

Nersa gave Eskom the go-ahead to increase the price of electricity for 2023, 2024 and 2025 so the barely functioning power utility could generate some much-needed revenue, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa reportedly understands that Eskom needs additional funding, but also sympathises with customers who are frustrated about having to pay more for electricity that isn't always available.

South Africans weigh in on Magashule's criticisms of Nersa

Though some citizens agreed with Magashule's criticisms, many were quick to point out that the former secretary-general is not without his own shortcomings.

Below are some comments.

@akia_chauke observed:

"From premier to motivational speaker wow."

@user81141152465 suggested:

"Drive on FS roads you'll see his legacy."

@neo_mdaka asked:

"Don’t give up on what exactly?"

@Chiefclement agreed:

"Ace, we concur on this one."

