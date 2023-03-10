President Cyril Ramaphosa's first Parliament Q&A session went uninterrupted by the EFF as they were a no-show

The Red Berets boycotted the session, stating it would not want to participate in the legitimisation of a "constitutional delinquent"

South Africans were upset with the EFF's decision because citizens voted for them to attend such sessions

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters were a noticeable no-show at President Cyril Ramaphosa's first Parliament question-and-answer session on Thursday, 9 March.

The EFF decided to stay away from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session on Thursday, 9 March. Images: Dwayne Senior & Esa Alexander

The Red Berets made a last-minute decision to boycott the session, stating they did not want to legitimise a "constitutional delinquent".

Phala Phala saga the main reason the EFF boycotted Ramaphosa's Q&A session

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF Members of Parliament were scheduled to attend the Q&A session but decided against attending at the 11th hour.

EFF leader Julius Malema was expected to ask the president questions about Police Minister Bheki Cele and his fitness to stand for office.

However, the party stated that they are still unsatisfied with the president for not properly explaining the Phala Phala saga and taking the Section 89 Inquiry on review.

The EFF also accused Ramaphosa of participating in tax evasion by having $580 000 (around R10 777 000) of undeclared money on his Phala Phala farm. The party added that it had no confidence in the president's ability to lead the country.

"The party believes Ramaphosa has no capacity and lacks the competence to resolve any of the crises confronting South Africa while remaining persistent in his attempts to avoid accountability and transparency, to the point of taking Parliament to court regarding his crimes at Phala Phala farm," said the EFF.

EFF critics Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

In addition to listing Phala Phala as the reason for being a no-show in Parliament, the EFF said in their press release that they are unhappy with the president's new Cabinet.

The party first criticised the president's decision to move Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to the Office of the Presidency. The EFF believed that it was a bad decision claiming that the minister failed while she was Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies.

The EFF also questioned why 74-year-old Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was appointed Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

South Africans annoyed with EFF's decision to boycott Ramaphosa's Q&A session

@Alpha05189112 said:

"Then no work, no pay must apply..."

@AviationABC said:

"EFF should be banned from entering the Parliament."

@SelbyNhleko said:

"People voted for you to represent them in Parliament, suddenly you decide on their behalf that you are not going."

@FuturePrezidet said:

"De-register the party as well. Resign as MPs, wasteful expenditure on your salaries."

@Danielva6 said:

"Didn't people vote precisely for you to attend these kinds of things? You guys need a break?"

@ACEMIDIAN said:

"Good decision. Sometimes kids must just stay at home and allow adults to go to work."

