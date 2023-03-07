President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the changes to his Cabinet and the appointment of SA's electricity minister

The instatement of Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has elicited disappointment from the DA and the EFF

The DA questioned Ramokgopa's capabilities while the EFF slammed the creation of the electricity minister position in general

PRETORIA - After months of delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. However, the changes have left much to be desired by opposition parties.

Ramaphosa announced the new electricity minister along with other changes to his executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday evening, 6 March, BBC reported.

DA leader John Steenhuisen questions Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's track record

The Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed disappointment in the appointment of Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Minister of Electricity.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he was doubtful that Ramokgopa would end SA's deepening energy crisis because the energy minister's track record in government doesn't inspire confidence.

Steenhuisen claimed that the position would have been better suited to an energy expert who knows how to get the crisis under control.

Regardless, Steenhuisen promised that the main opposition party would keep a close eye on Ramokgopa, claiming:

"This individual is going to bring loadshedding to an end and we look forward to measuring the progress in this regard.”

EFF asks why Ramaphosa appointed an electricity minister instead of firing Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters reduced Ramokgopa's appointment to a political ploy on President Ramaphosa's part.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that if Ramaphosa was serious about ending the energy crisis, he would address the deficiencies already in his cabinet, SABC News reported.

The spokesperson referred to Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's failures in addressing the crisis.

Tambo asked:

"Why are we creating a third ministry to do the same job that they were failing to do but keep them in the same job?"

South Africans divided over appointment of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister

While some people praised the appointment of Ramokgopa as electricity minister, others questioned if he was qualified for the position.

Below are some comments:

@AdvoBarryRoux commented:

"Ladies and gentlemen, meet Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified civil engineer is expected to solve electrical issues."

@IanCameron23 claimed:

"This is the man that bankrupted @CityTshwane and couldn't get electricity meters installed without getting caught with his hands in the cookie jar, now he is the minister of electricity?"

@Neo_Mabuse congratulated:

"This is the right man to fix the electricity issue. Bra Sputla. Dership."

@wiseinaction cautioned:

"Please don't involve him with tenders. Remember what he did in Pretoria."

@TsongaMusic praised:

"Perfect @Kgosientsho_R congratulations."

