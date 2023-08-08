Where is Sibulele Holweni from? All about the Banyana Banyana player

Sibulele Holweni is a professional South African footballer who plays the midfield position. She joined the senior SA National women's team Banyana Banyana in 2019 and is part of the squad playing at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sibulele Holweni plays the midfield position for SA's national team. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Sibulele Holweni is among the best current Banyana Banyana stars, but South Africa may not have witnessed her great talent if she had followed her mother's wishes. Football has always been associated with masculinity, but she chose to follow her passion. Today her mother is one of her greatest supporters.

Sibulele Holweni's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sibulele Cecilia Holweni Date of birth 28th April 2001 Age 22 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth iBhayi, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christian Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.56 m) Weight 115 pounds (52 kg) Gender Female Parents Mother Miranda Siblings Four Education University of Western Cape (Economic Development) High-Performance Center in Pretoria Profession Soccer player Player position Midfielder Teams Banyana Banyana

Sibulele Holweni's age and height

The Banyana Banyana footballer was born on 28th April 2001 and is 22 years old as of 2023. She is 5 feet 1 inch (1.56 m) tall, and her recorded weight is 115 pounds (52 kg).

Where is Sibulele Holweni from?

Sibulele hails from iBhayi Township, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She has four siblings and is her mother's fourth child.

The footballer was raised by her mother, Miranda, who initially forbade her from playing football because it was a boys' sport. Sibulele told the Sowetan in 2020 that she would try to lie to her to be allowed to participate in games. She was usually late for matches because of her mother.

She is so supportive. But at first, she was not happy to see me playing football, especially on Sunday, because she wanted me to go to church instead. She had that thing that football is for boys only. Sometimes I had to lie to her and say we're playing a final or a crucial game in order for her to be convinced that I must go.

Holweni made her senior national team debut in 2019. Photo: Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Sibulele Holweni's education

The athlete is an alumnus of the High-Performance Center (HPC) in Pretoria. She later enrolled at the University of Western Cape to pursue a higher certificate in Economic Development. She told the Sowetan it was not easy to juggle school and football, but she managed to do it.

Sibulele Holweni's football career

Sibulele Holweni's current team is the University of Western Cape Ladies' soccer team. She was made captain of the South African U-17 Women's national team during the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay and later joined the SA U-20 squad.

The footballer made her debut for the senior national team on 12th May 2019 during Banyana Banyana's friendly loss to the United States. She is part of the SA squad participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sibulele Holweni's stats and career highlights as of August 2023 are as follows;

Scored five goals during Banyana Banyana's 7-0 win against Comoros during the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship Group A match.

Has participated in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019 in France and 2023 in Australia and New Zealand).

The Banyana Banyana midfielder has participated in two FIFA WWCs. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Sibulele Holweni's position

The South African athlete plays the midfield position. She is regarded as one of the world's best female midfielders with incredible offensive style and creative on-field play.

Sibulele Holweni's friendship with Noxolo Cesane

Noxolo and Sibulele are important figures in Banyana Banyana's midfield, but their bond goes beyond soccer. The two have been friends since they were teenagers. They revealed during their interview with FIFA that they met at a training camp in 2015 during the World Cup qualifiers.

Noxolo Cesane and Sibulele have been friends since their early teens. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Sibulele Holweni has proven to be a versatile player with exceptional on-field play. The future of South African football is bright, with talented stars like her at the forefront.

READ ALSO: SuperSport United players' salaries in South Africa (2023)

Briefly.co.za highlighted how much SuperSport United players earn in salaries. SuperSport United is one of the consistently best-performing clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League.

SSU has three PSL championships and five Nedbank Cup wins. The club's squad has talented stars like Aubrey Ngoma, George Chigova, Bradley Grobler, and Keenan Phillips. Check the article for more on how much each player earns.

Source: Briefly News