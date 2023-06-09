What does Zuri Kye Edwards do? Biography of Patti LaBelle's son

Zuri Kye Edwards is a celebrity son, music producer and celebrity manager. His affiliation with Patti LaBelle put him in the limelight despite his preference for private life. Therefore, going through his biography lets you into his life and what he does.

Patti LaBelle is an American singer known to many as the Godmother of Soul. She has significantly impacted the evolution of R&B music through her hits. Did her son take after her passion for music?

Zuri Kye Edwards' profile and bio summary

Full name Zuri Kye Edwards Gender Female Date of birth 17th July 1973 Age 49 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 17th July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Profession Music producer and manager Marital status Married Spouse Lona Edwards Children 3 (Gia Leyla and Zuri Jr) Parents Patti LaBelle and Armstead Edwards Siblings 4 (Dodd Stocker-Edwards, Stanley Stocker, William and Stayce Holte)

How old is Zuri Edwards?

Zuri Kye Edwards' age is 49 years as of June 2023. He was born on 17th July 1973 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Who is Zuri to Patti LaBelle?

Zuri is Patti LaBelle and Armstead Edwards' only biological child. Patricia Louise Holte, popularly known as Patti LaBelle, is an American actress and R&B singer.

Patti made her career debut in the 1960s as a lead singer for the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. She would later leave the band to pursue a solo career in 1976. Her break to fame was her critically acclaimed debut solo album, You Are My Friend. To date, these are some of her most-loved hits:

Stir It Up

If You Asked Me To

Somebody Loves You, Baby

Lady Marmalade

If Only You Knew

New Attitude

On My Own

Who is Patti LaBelle's ex-husband?

Patti married Armstead Edwards, her ex-husband and Zuri's father, in 1969, and Edward became her manager. Edward also worked as a high school teacher. Unfortunately, they separated in 2000 and finalised their divorce in 2003.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Patti explained that the divorce was amicable, and neither harboured bitterness towards each other. She went further to say,

I never hated him. He never hated me, We just couldn’t live together—not because of physical fights or anything. We never fought, thank God, in 32 years. We got along even when we didn’t get along! But then we realized that we had to leave each other.

Zuri Kye Edwards' siblings

How many biological children does Patti LaBelle have? Apart from Zuri, Patti and Edwards are parents to four more children. They allegedly adopted two children after their neighbour died, shortly after Zuri's birth. Stanley Stocker and Dodd Stocker-Edwards are Zuri’s adopted siblings.

They reportedly adopted two more children, Stayce Holte and William. They are alleged to be Patti's late sister's children.

Zuri Kye Edwards' wife

Zuri is married to Lona Azami. Her social media profile is private hence unveiling further details about her is impossible.

Lona and her husband have three kids, Patti LaBelle's grandchildren. Their eldest, Gia, was born on 3rd March 2015. Their daughter, Leyla, was born on 15th September 2017. In December 2022, Patti announced the family had welcomed her youngest grandchild, Zuri Jr. She described him as one of the best gifts of her holiday season.

What does Zuri Edwards do?

Despite having a Grammy Award-winning musician for a mother, Zuri prefers living away from the limelight but plays a significant role in her career. Zuri took over as her manager, even though working with his mum often causes them to brush shoulders. Patti confirmed it saying,

I realize he gives me the best advice ever. He is honest and will never lead me wrong because that's my baby.

Zuri rarely appears on the big screen. Nonetheless, he undoubtedly supports his mother's entertainment endeavours. He appeared on her TV series, Patti LaBelle's Place.

Kye also appeared in Journey in Black, the 2000s docuseries chronicling the biography of famous African American figures. He also appeared in Biography, another biography about the lives of celebrities and historical figures.

Zuri Kye Edwards' Instagram

Only Zuri Kye's wife and two daughters have Instagram accounts. However, like their mum, the girls' joint Instagram account is private. Despite his absence on social media, Kye has made several public appearances alongside his celebrity mother.

Zuri Kye Edwards' net worth

Zuri has not publicly opened up about his finances. In the same line, fans often ask, what is Patti LaBelle's financial net worth? She is worth $60 million earned from her career as a prolific singer and actress.

Zuri Kye Edwards shares an admirable bond with Patti LaBelle, his mother. In August 2021, Patti referred to him as her most significant achievement in life. Despite her musical success, she admitted that her son was the best thing she had ever had.

