What happened to Paul Williams, The Temptations singer? The untold story

Paul Williams was one of the founding members and original lead singer of the Motown group, The Temptations. His career was marred by numerous personal problems ranging from alcoholism to bankruptcy. Sadly, Paul Williams, The Temptations singer was found dead on 17 August 1973 due to an apparent suicide.

The Temptations had their breakthrough in 1964 when The Way You Do the Things You Do topped the Billboard charts.

Paul Williams suffered from sickle-cell anaemia, which frequently brought havoc to his physical health. From once a strict teetotaller, he took to substance abuse to cope with the hardships of life. Eventually, Williams was forced to retire in 1971 after doctors found abnormalities in his liver.

Paul Williams' profile summary and bio

Full name Paul Williams Nickname Paul Gender Male Date of birth 2 July 1939 Died 17 August 1973 Age 34 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Birmingham, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Parents Sophia and Rufus Williams Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mary Agnes Williams Children 8 Profession Singer and choreographer Genre R&B Vocal group The Temptations Years active 1955-1971

How old was Paul Williams when he died?

Paul Williams (aged 34 at the time of his death) was born on 2 July 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. His parents were the late Sophia Jordan and Rufus Williams. Rufus was a singer in a gospel music group called the Ensley Jubilee Singers.

Paul Williams died on 17 August 1973.

Who are Paul Williams' children?

Williams and his wife, Mary Agnes, had five children, Kenneth, Mary, Paula, Paul Jr. and Sarita. Paul Jr. followed in his father's musical footsteps and joined a splinter group, The Temptations Review. The Temptations star had three other kids, Antony Johnson, Derrick Vinyard and Lucas, with three girlfriends.

Professional career

The Temptations had their breakthrough in 1964 when The Way You Do the Things You Do topped the Billboard charts. Some of Williams' lead tracks include:

Paul Williams suffered from sickle-cell anaemia, which frequently brought havoc to his physical health.

Your Wonderful Love (1961)

(1961) Slow Down Heart (1962)

(1962) I Want a Love I Can See (1963)

(1963) Just Another Lonely Night (1965)

(1965) No More Water in the Well (1967)

(1967) Hey Girl (1969)

What happened to Paul from The Temptations?

After an argument with his then-girlfriend, the music icon was found dead in a car with a gun near him. However, despite Paul Williams' death being ruled a suicide, the choreographer's family suspected foul play.

How many members of The Temptations are still living?

Paul Williams' parents were the late Sophia Jordan and Rufus Williams.

Among the five members of the Motown vocal group, Otis Williams is the only one still alive. The 81-year-old owns rights to the group's name.

Although Paul Williams, The Temptations singer, died 50 years ago, many consider him a musical hero. His legacy lives on through his son, who has taken up a music career. Sadly, Paul's life reflects the private battles that most celebrities face due to personal and professional issues.

