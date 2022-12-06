Julius Malema did not hold back at the recent EFF presser where he launched attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe

The EFF leader stated that Ramaphosa had no choice but to resign following the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report

Malema's outrage at ANC leaders had Mzansi talking with some people claiming the red berets leader is an unhappy person

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema cannot hold a press conference without throwing shade at people he completely disagrees with.

EFF leader Julius Malema says Gwede Mantashe is only defending President Cyril Ramaphosa because he is afraid f going to prison. Images: Phill Magakoe, @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter & Gulshan Khan

Malema held an EFF presser on Monday, 5 December and launched verbal attacks against prominent figures of the African National Congress, from President Cyril Ramaphosa to ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

The red berets leader addressed the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala theft and stated the EFF would ensure that Ramaphosa vacates office.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema stated that the president needed to resign immediately and added that Ramaphosa had resigned with his actions. However, people are forcing Ramaphosa to be something he does not want to be.

"Through his actions, the president has told you that he is no longer the president of South Africa, and you guys are insisting on making him something he doesn't want to be," said Malema.

Malema criticises Gwede Mantashe for defending Ramaphosa

Malema spoke his mind about ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and his devotion and support of Ramaphosa.

The EFF leader stated that no one respects Mantahse and he only supports the president because he has Bosasa corruption skeletons in his closet.

"There is no way Gwede will not defend Cyril because he knows if Cyril goes, he goes too, and he doesn’t just go; he goes to prison," said Malema.

Malema added that his party would approach the National Prosecuting Authority and ask them when they would charge Mantashe. If the NPA declines to charge Mantashe, Malema stated that they would consider private prosecution.

City Press reported that Malema stated during his presser that Ramaphosa would be out by Christmas and David Mabuza would be South Africa's new president.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Malema's remarks:

@Njabulo89622484 said:

"What is wrong when a South African is voicing his opinion?"

@Michaelzind said:

"He doesn't have anything to talk about that one, such a President for them."

@ThabaniMgabashe said:

"Some people stupid people are blaming Julius Malema for talking about the ANC forgetting that it is a journalists who are asking questions about the ANC matters! EFF leadership was just providing answers therefore he got attack by small mind who are defending to get KFC"

@Lucky_Khuzwayo_ said:

"A clown masquerading as a politician."

@PietStassen said:

"His entire career is one giant tirade. He probably will never be happy. Happy people are humble, meek and grateful."

@Michaelzind said:

"He doesn't have anything to talk about that one."

