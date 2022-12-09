Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal loss has South Africans divided over whether he is being treated fairly

Zuma’s application for leave to appeal state prosecutor Billy Downer’s removal from his arms deal trial was dismissed

The case against Zuma and Thales South Africa is due to resume next year and he is facing numerous charges

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have shared mixed reactions to former President Jacob Zuma’s failed legal bid to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal trial.

Jacob Zuma failed in his bid to remove Billy Downer from the arms deal trial. Image: Darren Stewart

The Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal saying it has no reasonable prospects of success on Thursday, 8 December. The former president made several attempts to remove Downer from the trial.

Zuma first attempted to have Downer removed last year, claiming he was biased. According to TimesLIVE, the special plea was dismissed by Piet Koen in October last year.

The case against Zuma and Thales South Africa is due to resume next January. The former president is facing charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The former president also is in hot water with the Helen Suzman Foundation which filed an amicus curiae in regard to Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer. The application is expected to be heard next week.

According to EWN, the foundation argued that the case was not about securing a conviction against Downer but for political interest. Zuma labelled the claims as an unwarranted attack.

Citizens react to the Zuma-Downer drama:

Neo G Mogomana said:

“How could he go to Cyril's branch and expect to be taken seriously, Constitutional Court focuses on the President taking his Parliament to court so they can save him, it's not a place for those who tow their own lines.”

Moses Xokiyane posted:

“Zuma wanted his day in court so he got it. Let him deal with it once and for all and stop playing games.”

Noktula Mbusi wrote:

“At least Private Prosecution is working for you Msholozi, they must keep their Downer but the fact remains.”

Elvis E-waste Recycling commented:

“It could be the end of the road for Zuma, I saw this court case continue until he apply for another medical coverage... South Africa should not allow him to walk away freely so the next president should learn.”

Mohau Maretele added:

“Is there any court case Zuma has ever won?”

