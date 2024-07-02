Newly-appointed national sports minister Gayton McKenzie promises to make spinning one of the biggest sports in South Africa

McKenzie also said stance is not a crime and promises more support to local car enthusiasts as he looks to make changes in his new role

Local netizens took to social media to agree with McKenzie, while others questioned the validity of the pastime as a sport

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie promised to make spinning of Mzansi’s biggest sports after his appointment to the national role.

The Patriotic Alliance leader said spinning and stance—lowering cars—are not crimes, and he will promote both as legal sports. Superfan Mama Joy Chauke welcomed his appointment.

Gayton McKenzie makes a spinning promise

Watch McKenzie make a promise to Mzansi in the video below:

Speaking via social media, McKenzie said he would fulfil his promise to make spinning a major sport in Mzansi as part of his goal to eliminate gangsterism in local communities.

McKenzie said:

“I promised that spinning shall be recognised, and I will keep that promise. I will make spinning one of the biggest sports in the country. Stance is not a crime, and spinning is going to enter its rightful space… I am in the position to do that.”

Fans are sceptical

Local netizens took to social media to question the validity of spinning and stance as a sport, while others welcomed the idea.

Albert Fwamba is sceptical:

“Very soon, he will make dog fighting a major sport like boxing in SA.”

Tshepo Jeremiah says more research must be done:

I think guys must start Google that sport and see how it generates revenue and positively impacts our communities, especially in Cape Town.”

Cebsile Cebzah Mokoena Mafilika agreed:

“Yes, please, not everyone is interested in soccer and rugby. Open the spinning fields in Makhaza and Gugulethu.”

Bhengu Luu gave some advice:

“He must maintain and build sports fields in township and rural.”

Dumisani Cedric Kwinika asked a few questions:

“Will it assist in fostering social cohesion? If not, why put more energy on it?”

Gayton McKenzie’s rise to national role

As Briefly News reported, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie endured a tough road from being a convicted gangster to becoming the national sports minister.

The politician has made headlines through his winding path from the streets to the national government.

