Zimbabwean Group Accuses Gayton McKenzie of Inciting Xenophobic Violence
Politics

Zimbabwean Group Accuses Gayton McKenzie of Inciting Xenophobic Violence

by  Zingisa Chirwa 2 min read
  • ZEPHA has filed a criminal complaint against Gayton McKenzie for inciting xenophobic violence, hate speech and intimidation
  • The association said the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister’s statements incited South Africans to murder foreign nationals
  • It cited a 2022 TV interview where McKenzie allegedly said he would switch off the oxygen machines of foreign nationals to save a South African

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ZEPHA accused PA leader Gayton McKenzie of inciting xenophobic violence.
Permit holders association ZEPHA laid a criminal complaint against Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie for allegedly inciting xenophobia.
The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holder Association has accused Gayton McKenzie of inciting xenophobic violence, hate speech and intimidation.

ZEPHA lays criminal complaint against PA leader

The association filed a criminal complaint against the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister at the Sandton Police Station on 1 July 2024. Advocate Simba Chitando, who complained on behalf of ZEPHA, told The Citizen that McKenzie’s words encouraged South Africans to kill foreign nationals admitted to South African hospitals.

Chitando referred to a 2022 ENCA interview where the Patriotic Alliance leader threatened to turn off foreign nationals’ oxygen machines:

Chitando added that the Minister’s words violated the Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act.

Mzansi weighs in

Many South Africans on Facebook defended the Sports Minister.

Mondli Mfoka Gugeziphekela Zuma said:

“When someone tells the truth in this country, then you are called to court for inciting violence.”

Drick Zaal pointed out:

“Mmmmmmm...Now, all of South Africans can see, that position that Ramaphosa has given Gayton Mckenzie is completely ineffective. The president should review some of his illogical appointments.”

Phillip Obney commented:

“If they can't lodge the same complaint in Zimbabwe, then they should stop making noise here.”

Mabuzani Mandlate added:

“Those ones, nabo, are drama queens, serious! It's like they love inviting trouble for themselves shem.”

Vincent Buys stated:

“He's not xenophobic; he only refers to illegal foreigners being sent back home that's not hate speech.”

Patriotic Alliance says children of immigrants born in SA must go home.

Briefly News previously reported that Kenny Kunene accused pregnant migrant women of bribing nurses to give birth in South African hospitals.

The Patriotic Alliance’s Deputy President said children born from migrants in the country must be sent home.

His comments got support from some citizens.

