The South African Police Union issued a stern warning to the new Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, days after his appointment

The union demanded that Mchunu stay away from how the South African Police Service is being run

South Africans laughed at SAPU's demands and roasted them, accusing them of being corrupt and not wanting oversight

The South African Police Union (SAPU) waggled its finger at the new Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and told him to keep his distance from how the South African Police Service operates.

SAPU tells police minister to back off

According to IOL, the union welcomed Mchunu's appointment. He was appointed when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his new cabinet had been formed by the Government of National Unity.

Acting national spokesperson Jabu Mabena said that the minister must walk in his lane and leave the operational business of the force in the hands of the national police commissioner. He also said the union does not want a minister who did not know their boundaries. Simultaneously, they also welcomed the appointment of two deputy ministers.

South Africans laugh at SAPU

Netizens on Facebook cracked up and called SAPU out.

Ngwako Phany Ramatswi said:

''Looks like they are threatening him. He is their boss, and he should do what he is supposed to do, and they must do their jobs.''

Nyamalele Mbundzane said:

''He must stay in his lane, but when someone sues the police, he must take responsibility.''

Devan Moodley said:

''This SAPU comment does not make sense. He, as the minister, has the right and responsibility to ensure that the police operates efficiently and within the law.''

Erik Westra said:

''Smells like corruption in the force must be running deep. You don't tell a minister to stay in his lane.''

Johan Viljoen said:

''The arrogance of SAPU is mind-blowing. No wonder our policing is in such a mess.''

