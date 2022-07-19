National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has denied being involved in the Phala Phala saga

The Presidential Protection Unit did not report to him at the time of the alleged cover-up, meaning he had nothing to do with what went down

The Economic Freedom Fighters is calling for Masemola resignation and said he has "no moral integrity”

Cape Town – National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has seemingly distanced himself from the Phala Phala scandal. The top cop said the alleged cover-up of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm had nothing to do with him.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola denies being involved in the Phala Phala scandal. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Masemola said that the Presidential Protection Unit did not report to him at the time. According to IOL, he said if people are deployed at a divisional level, there’s nothing wrong with such a deployment. Masemola added that former commissioner Kehla Sitole, who is the current head of the Presidential Protection Unit, should be questioned about the deployments.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters are calling for Masemola to resign and for his arrest. The party believes that the commissioner lacks the “moral integrity” to remain in his position.

The EFF said that Masemola is preoccupied with servicing the tender interests of the ruling party and using state resources to aid the criminal activities of politicians. The EFF also called for “law-abiding” South Africans to unite behind the call for Ramaphosa to step down.

The party’s leader, Julius Malema, also suggested that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should replace Masemola. He added that when you look at Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in uniform, you see a man who is disciplined and determined to deal with crime, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the allegations surrounding Masemola and Malema’s suggestions:

@chrisfvz said:

“The EFF calls for the immediate resignation and arrest of Fannie Masemola as he has no moral integrity... A bit rich coming from the EFF. Share the VBS loot.”

@Kano53811177 wrote:

“And yet most of the sh*t is happening in KZN, where are all the looters?”

@HMgxaji commented:

“Wait until he executes a court order to make an arrest of VBS criminals.”

@SaGcwensa added:

“Two minutes in office and already involved in scandals.”

