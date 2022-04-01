Julius fired shots at Minister of Police Bheki Cele in a congratulatory message that he posted on Twitter on the appointment of SA's new police commissioner

The EFF leader warned General Fannie Masemola against doing Bheki Cele's bidding, saying he would sabotage him

Peeps gave their views on the matter, advising against Julius Malema's advice while analysing Bheki Cele's abilities as the Minister of Police

EFF leader Julius Malema posted a congratulatory tweet celebrating the appointment of Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. This was before he fired shots at the country's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele.

Julius Malema's warned the new police commissioner:

"Please be aware of Bheki Cele. He will do everything in his power to make sure you fail."

General Fannie Masemola was appointed as South Africa's police commissioner by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 31 March 2022. The appointment came a month after the resignation of the country's former police commissioner, Kehla Sithole.

Julius Malema warned newly appointed Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola against Bheki Cele's illegal instructions. Images: @Julius_S_Malema/Instagram, Twitter

Source: Twitter

Julius Malema's Twitter post attracted a lot of discussion around Bheki Cele's conduct and the position of police commissioner. Many Tweeps made reference to the previous police commissioner, Kehla Sithole, and cautioned General Fannie Masemola against Julius' advice.

@lsgmst said:

"I give u 6 months. You will be singing a different tune. We've been here before. My position is always the same on Cyril Ramaphosa's candidates. He is just a mouth piece and he only deploys Skellembosch compliant people. I will give Masemola a chance, but history is the best teacher."

@Mavuthel71 said:

@KisstheBoer1652 said:

"When Nhlanhla lux was fighting crime.You were quick to protect a person who was accused of selling drugs by the community members. Citizens must also be careful of you."

@Doctor_smal said:

@LaStampa3 said:

"Bad advice. Khehla Sithole defied Cele and he was fired by Ramaphosa. So if Masemola also defies Cele, Ramaphosa is going to fire him as well ."

Juju throws shade at Ramaphosa but it backfires

Julius is known for speaking his mind as he made headlines before for his verbal jabs at fellow politicians. According to Briefly News, the EFF leader posted a tweet on Saturday, which suggested the head of state was being influenced into making “stupid decisions” in an attempt to win the elections.

“If @CyrilRamaphosa is not careful, the man will make him do stupid things including convincing him to invite #Beyonce in the name of winning elections.”, Juju’s tweet read.

Now, we are not sure how Malema thought social media users would take his post, but instead of agreeing with him, tweeps pointed out it was a great idea and Ramaphosa would 100% get their backing if he managed to bring Queen B to SA.

Source: Briefly News