Rasta got going on his latest portrait, depicting new Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie

The self-professed best paint artist shared a congratulatory message, applauding McKenzie, alongside the portrait

The artwork attracted tons of attention, with netizens praising Rasta's execution of McKenzie while a few others threw shade

Controversial artist Rasta painted a portrait of Gayton McKenzie, congratulating the politician on his ministerial role. Images: Brenton Geach and @RastaArtist

Rasta The Artist is back with another one, though, this time, not with his trademark portrait of a deceased person at a funeral service.

The controversial, self-professed best paint artist went for something more relevant to the political goings-on of the country.

Rasta portrays Gayton McKenzie

Enter a portrait of Gayton McKenzie, who’s had considerable clout since his appointment as Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister.

@Musa_Khawula posted the portrait on his timeline.

The caption read:

"Rasta shows off his portrait of Gayton McKenzie."

Rasta got to work painting a picture of the politician, which, if his portrayal of McKenzie's likeness is to be judged, no doubt might be one of his better works.

Rasta also headed to X to share a video and pics of himself refining his latest work.

He raised a glass to McKenzie on his ministerial appointment, saying:

“Congratulations, @GaytonMcK, on your new role as Minister of Sports Arts and Culture! Your portrait is waiting for you at the studio; ready to hang proudly in your office.”

The portrait features an ever-smiling McKenzie in a green and white Adidas tracksuit, which, incidentally, he wore in a video he recorded of himself on what is now his new routine, a morning run.

He sported the same tracksuit when he met with the Irish Ambassador to South Africa on Saturday, 6 July, ahead of the Springboks versus Ireland Inbound Test match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Chirpy locals share insights

Naturally, the artwork attracted tons of attention, with netizens appraising Rasta's execution of McKenzie.

Since it was posted over 24 hours ago, it has attracted 294,000 views and 4300 likes. Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Wow, Rasta has drawn a [more] handsome Abahambe [McKenzie] than the original one."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"Rasta heard that Gayton will give away his R1.2m per month and he made sure he paints him very well."

@Melusijezreel1 commented:

"When they are alive, he draws prope4r portraits. When they pass on, he goes south."

