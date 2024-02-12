SZA and Bill Nye: Are they really dating or just friends?

SZA is an American singer-songwriter best known for the hit song Kill Bill. On the other hand, Bill Nye is a renowned mechanical engineer and television personality who gained notoriety for hosting the show Bill Nye the Science Guy. In 2022, there were speculations that SZA and Bill Nye were romantically involved. So, was the dating rumours a reality or just pass-on news?

While SZA often makes headlines for her chart-topping songs, her love life became the subject of public interest this time.

Most of her fans are curious about the nature of her relationship with Bill Nye after a viral tweet suggested they were close. Here is a look at the duo’s relationship to ascertain whether they are an item or just good friends.

SZA and Bill Nye’s relationship

Despite their 34-year-old age difference, the pair have been rumoured to be in a relationship. While SZA may not be a stranger to online dating rumours, Bill might have been new to that.

In late 2022, dating allegations between the singer and Bill went viral online, prompting curious fans to look into the validity of the reports.

At the time, it was alleged that they had dated for around eight months. However, this was not true, as the pair had never been in a romantic relationship. In fact, the engineer is married.

How did the rumour spread?

It is believed that speculations of a relationship between Bill and SZA all started with a photo that the award-winning songwriter posted on her Instagram with the caption, ‘I miss Bill Nye, I missed when people were nicer, I miss my brain being empty, LOL.’

The photo was later posted on Twitter by @The Notorious J.O.V. with a caption that questioned why nobody revealed that the duo had been dating for some time.

Initially, fans had no reason to suspect anything, but after SZA’s Kill Bill song was released from her second album SOS, some began speculating that the hit was intended as a tribute to Bill Nye.

The rumour spread like wildfire from Twitter to TikTok, with many assuming the song’s lyrics were not just a coincidence.

Is Kill Bill about Bill Nye? Even though netizens believed the hit song was centred on the mechanical engineer, this is false. SZA has yet to reveal the ex she refers to in the song’s lyrics.

What was SZA's reaction?

SZA reacted to the allegation with a joke via her Instagram story with the caption, 'To hell…y'all gotta go to hell,’ before adding crying emojis.

SZA and Bill Nye’s friendship

The truth regarding the duo’s relationship is that they had never dated. While SZA put all the speculations about that to rest, she did not define the nature of their relationship.

They have reportedly been very good friends for a while, regardless of their career differences. In 2017, Nye responded to the photo that went viral with the caption, ‘Miss you too, SZA.’

Is Bill Nye married?

Bill married musician Blair Tindall on 3 February 2006. However, he annulled the union barely two months later after their marriage license was declared invalid.

In 2007, Bill obtained a restraining order against Blair after she burglarized her house. Sadly, she died on 12 April 2023 at the age of 63.

In 2022, Nye exchanged nuptials with American journalist and non-fiction writer Liza Mundy at the Enid A. Haupt Garden of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. The couple now resides in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles, New York City, USA.

Who did Bill Nye have a kid with?

In the 2017 PBS documentary Bill Nye: Science Guy, the mechanical engineer disclosed that he decided not ever to have kids to discontinue the persistence of ataxia, a hereditary disease, in his family.

Unfortunately, his father and siblings have struggled with this condition that affects their balance and coordination, and he only narrowly escaped the genetic bullet.

Who is SZA dating?

The songwriter prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps, and her songs are the only place you will hear about her relationships.

Nonetheless, she is reportedly single. Travis Scoot, Kehlani, Drake, Jack Harlow, Scott Sasso and Kendrick Lamar are famous figures she has purportedly dated.

Why is SZA so famous?

After her Eps S and See.SZA.Run, the star became the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment.

In 2017, her debut album, Ctrl, became the second longest-charting R&B female album on the Billboard 200. SZA’s second album, SOS, topped the musical charts, earning her first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

She has bagged several accolades due to her lyrical prowess, including an American Music, Guild of Music Supervisors and Grammy Awards.

As a songwriter, the R&B star has co-written songs for Rihanna, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj. Some of the SZA’s major hits include:

Broken Clocks (2017)

(2017) Tread Carefully (2017)

(2017) Garden (2017)

(2017) Supermodel (2017)

(2017) All the Stars (2018)

(2018) Hit Different (2020)

(2020) Good Days (2020)

(2020) No Love (2021)

(2021) Snooze (2022)

(2022) Low (2022)

(2022) Open Arms (2022)

(2022) I Hate U (2022)

SZA and Bill Nye did not date, contrary to what some believed. These were falsely fabricated rumours with no truth to them. While it may have started with a harmless online post, things soon escalated even though Bill is married.

