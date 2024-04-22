Lando Norris' girlfriend timeline: A look at the F1 star's love life

Lando Norris is one of the hottest prospects on the racing circuit. Granted his racing prowess, he is one of the most sought-after drivers on the Formula 1 racing paddock. The McLaren junior driver is arguably the team's speedster. Even though he has yet to win an F1 race, he has amassed a significant fanbase curious to know more about Lando Norris's girlfriend.

Does Lando Norris have a girlfriend? Lando Norris' relationship with a Portuguese model drew extra attention to his private life. This exploration unearths the star's romantic life and whether they are still together.

Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend?

The 24-year-old was public about his relationship with Luisinha Oliveira. As such, the relationship invited questions about his current relationship status. Go through this in-depth exploration of Lando Norris' girlfriends list as it addresses the question of his relationship status in 2024 and whether he has a girlfriend.

Lando Norris looking on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on 29 September 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. Photo: Clive Mason

Luisinha Oliveira

As of April 2024, Lando's relationship with Luisinha Oliveira is his most recent public romantic relationship. Luisinha Oliveira and Lando Norris first got together in 2021. They made their relationship public on Instagram in January 2022 and were often spotted together on public occasions.

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira were photographed celebrating the Formula 1 summer break in Ibiza. They shared adorable photos of their stay in Spain, celebrating their first anniversary. They even made a special guest appearance in the fifth season of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira's breakup

Sadly, Luisinha Oliveira and Lando Norris announced their breakup in 2022. They had only dated for one year. Lando announced the breakup via a September 2022 Instagram post. The now-deleted Instagram story read,

"After time and consideration, Luisa and I have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness. Please respect our decision and her privacy moving forward."

A source alleged that the breakup coincided with Lando Norris' ex-girlfriend's acceptance into university. Oliveira had disclosed details about being accepted into Rome Business School and was about to start her Master's in Fashion and Luxury Management.

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira walk into the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on 3 July 2022 in Northampton, England. Photo by Clive Mason

Randi Hartman

Following Lando Norris' break up, the McLaren junior driver allegedly got into a relationship with Randi Hartman, a Dutch model. Their alleged relationship was never made official. According to Instagram messages recovered by The Sun, Lando had reportedly messaged Randi before the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix, mentioning he was single before inviting her to join him at his hotel. After the leak of his flirtatious messages with Randi, Lando Norris allegedly texted, "Please delete them, haha."

Randi Hartman, Lando Norris' rumoured girlfriend. Photo: @randihartmanx (modified by author)

Magui Corceriro

Who is Lando Norris dating? A 2023 publication alluded to Lando being romantically involved with Magui Corceriro. Magui Corceriro, the alleged Lando Norris' partner, is a Portuguese model who was previously romantically involved with Joao Felix, the Chelsea forward player.

The two were spotted together in Monaco. However, Lando Norris responded to the allegations, saying, "You are allowed to do whatever you want. I know that so many presumptions are made just because I am seen with someone, which I find hilarious. It seems I cannot have friends nowadays, and I cannot be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship."

Magui Corceriro, Lando Norris' rumoured girlfriend. Photo: @magui_corceiro

Is Lando Norris currently in a relationship?

In April 2024, Lando and Magui were spotted together again, sparking rumours about their romantic relationship. They were pictured sitting next to one another at the Monte-Carlo Masters final. Lando wore a white shirt and a black bucket hat, while Magui wore a white off-shoulder top and a black hat. Whether the two are dating remains unclear, although this is the second time they have publicly been spotted together.

Lando commented on the increased criticism he received online about his relationship status. He said,

"I have not tried to hide anything when I have gone out to a restaurant. You are allowed to do whatever you want. I know that so many presumptions are made just because I am seen with someone, which I find hilarious. If I wanted to hide something, I could hide it well, but I am not trying to hide anything. At the end of the day, if I wanted my life to be more private, I would say yes it is harder to avoid scrutiny, but I do not want to stay in my house all day and sit behind a computer."

Is Lando Norris single now?

Following his breakup with Luisinha, Lando allegedly joined Raya, a premium dating app. An Instagram fan from the account 'f1gossipofficial' spotted what was assumed to be Lando Norris' profile on the dating app. Even though the app requires verification, members pay an additional $7.99 to skip the verification process. Therefore, it has not been confirmed whether the purported account was Lando's.

His first public romantic relationship was with Luisinha Oliveira. He was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Randi Hartman and later with Magui Corceriro.

Even though fans have been curious to know more about Lando Norris' girlfriend and whether he is dating, he has not publicly confirmed his relationship status. He was recently spotted with Magui, although he previously addressed the speculations about their rumoured relationship, which alludes to their friendship. Furthermore, he expressed his disappointment in how the media portrayed their alleged friendship.

