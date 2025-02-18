Who are Tessa Johnson's parents? Exploring her family and basketball career

Tessa Johnson's parents, Jemel and Danielle Johnson, have played a significant role in her successful collegiate basketball career. During a 2024 interview, the athlete's mom revealed fascinating details about her daughter's competitive spirit, saying:

Tessa always wanted to be the best at whatever the rest were doing. Getting better every day is her motivation.

Tessa Johnson at the Colonial Life Arena in 2025 (L). The athlete at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in 2024 (R). Photo: Jacob Kupferman, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tessa Johnson was ranked the 25th overall player in St. Michael-Albertville High School's Class of 2023.

She missed her sophomore season due to a leg injury.

Her parents raised her alongside her four siblings.

Tessa Johnson's profile summary

Full name Tessa Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 19 March Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Albertville, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater St. Michael-Albertville High School, University of South Carolina Height 6' (183 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Parents Jemel and Danielle Johnson Siblings 4 Profession Basketball player Team South Carolina Gamecocks Position Guard Social media Instagram

Who are Tessa Johnson's parents?

Not much public information exists about Tessa's parents as they prefer private lifestyles. Nonetheless, they have always supported their daughter's endeavours and are her greatest cheerleaders.

Who is Tessa Johnson's sister?

The athlete has three sisters (Rae, Claudia and Olivia) and a brother (Jeremiah). Rae particularly stands out because she played college basketball for Iowa State. Tessa Johnson's basketball career was inspired by her. She once shared:

Growing up, I looked up to Rae. I just wanted to be like her.

Prior to Iowa State, Rae Johnson was a four-year letter winner at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The American sportswoman with her parents, Jemel and Danielle Johnson. Photo: @STMAGBB on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

She set the school's record for three-pointers in a game. According to her Iowa State profile, Rae helped the Cyclones win games against Texas Tech, Baylor and Omaha during the 2020-21 season.

Who is Tessa Johnson?

Johnson is a standout guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks of the Southeastern Conference. On 7 April 2024, renowned NBA star LeBron James recognised her athletic prowess via a tweet that read:

Tessa Johnson cooking!

High School career

Before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tessa played for St. Michael-Albertville High School in Minnesota. She led her team to the Class 4A state championship in her senior year.

Johnson was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, Minnesota Miss Basketball and Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. In addition, she was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game. Tessa was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.

College career

Johnson plays for the University of South Carolina's basketball team. As a freshman, she scored a career-high and a team-high 19 points in an 87-75 win over Iowa at the 2024 national championship game. Per Tessa's athletic profile, she finished the season with 6.2 points per game.

Johnson during a 2024 game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Sean Rayford

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Tessa Johnson finished her high school career with over 2,100 points. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Where is Tessa Johnson from?

The athlete was born and raised in Albertville, USA. Tessa Johnson's nationality is American, and her racial roots are mixed.

What is Tessa Johnson's height?

Basketball star Tessa Johnson stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall. She features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

What is Tessa Johnson's religion?

The tall basketball player holds strong Christian beliefs. In a June 2024 interview with SLAM, Tessa revealed why faith is essential to her, saying:

Before the games, I pray. Besides the fact that I play for my family and teammates, I play for God. Praying eases my mind and gives me peace as I enter the court.

Tessa Johnson at the Huntington Convention Center in 2024 (L). The basketball player at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (R). Photo: C. Morgan Engel, Gregory Shamus (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tessa Johnson's boyfriend?

Johnson's partner, Zachary Davis, is frequently featured in the sportswoman's social media posts. She has a highlight on Instagram documenting some of their shared romantic moments. Davis also plays basketball.

Tessa Johnson's parents, Jemel and Danielle Johnson have always been by their daughter's side, supporting her sporting endeavours. With such a support system, her career is only showing signs of going places.

READ ALSO: Rui Hachimura's parents: Makiko and Zakari Jabil (pictures)

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Rui Hachimura's parents, Makiko Hachimura and Zakari Jabil. His mother is Japanese, and his father is an African from Benin.

The NBA star grew up in Japan, facing challenges as a mixed-race person in a predominantly homogeneous society. Find out more about Rui Hachimura and his parents' role in his successful basketball career.

Source: Briefly News