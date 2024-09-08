Who are LeBron James' siblings? Meet his half-brother Aaron McClelland Gamble

Aaron McClelland Gamble’s name frequently pops up whenever the topic of LeBron James' siblings arises. But despite his brother’s popularity, the fitness enthusiast leads one of the most grounded and private lives. This has, in turn, raised eyebrows about the nature of the duo’s relationship, and many are curious to know if they share a close sibling bond.

Gamble showing off his clean haircut (L). LeBron during the 2021 premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy (R). Photo: @Real Aaron Gamble on Facebook, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LeBron James is an American professional basketball player for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. Nicknamed King James, he is regarded as one of the sport’s greatest players. But off the pitch, fans and media alike are eager to uncover fascinating details about LeBron’s half-brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble, who reportedly shares paternal roots with the NBA star.

Aaron McClelland Gamble’s profile summary

Full name Aaron McClelland Gamble Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 1987 Age 37 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Akron, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Children 1 Famous for Being LeBron James' half-brother Social media Instagram

Who are LeBron James' siblings?

LeBron has no siblings from his maternal side, as he only had his mother growing up. However, according to Yardbaker, the sportsman has a half-brother born from his dad’s relationship with an unnamed woman.

Aaron McClelland Gamble posing for a selfie. Photo: @aaronmcclellandgamble on Instagram

Source: Original

While James frequently speaks about his mother, wife and kids, he has never commented on the issue of having a sibling. Below are some lesser-known facts about LeBron’s alleged half-brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble.

Aaron is three years younger than his celebrity half-brother

Aaron McClelland Gamble (37 years old as of 2024) was born on 31 May 1987 in Akron, Ohio, USA. This makes him three years younger than James, who is set to hit 40 on 30 December. Like the NBA player, Gamble was reportedly single-handily brought up by his mom.

He is a fitness enthusiast

While scanty information exists about McClelland, it appears that bodybuilding is one of his hobbies. According to his private Instagram account profile picture, he spends much time in the gym and has worked hard to stay in shape.

Aaron and LeBron do not have a personal relationship

Although Aaron could pass as James’ twin, the pair never interacted with each other. However, McClelland purportedly reached out to the NBA star for financial help after his mother died of cancer in 2015 but never got a response.

LeBron James posing for a photo with his family members, Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, Savannah and Gloria (L-R), in 2023. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Neither party has ever spoken about this issue; therefore, it is difficult to establish whether these claims are valid.

Who are LeBron James’ parents?

Financial constraints marred LeBron’s childhood as his mother struggled to make ends meet. Here is a glimpse of his parents and why the NBA star considers his mother the real MVP.

Gloria James

Gloria had her only son when she was 16 years old. Although her mom helped raise the child, she tragically died when James was 3.

Now raising her son as a single mom, Gloria had to work odd jobs and move from one apartment to another in the seedier neighbourhoods of Akron. During a 2014 interview with Today, the sportsman narrated how growing up with an absentee father was, saying:

The responsibility that comes with being a single mom every day is insane. You do not have a partner to help out or a male figure to show your son that fatherly love. But my mom figured it out. She is the champion.

Anthony McClelland

LeBron James’ father, Anthony McClelland, has an extensive criminal record and was never involved in his son’s life.

James during the 2015 ESPYS (L). LeBron, Bryce, Zhuri, Savannah and Bronny (L-R) at the 2023 ESPYS (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 20 February 2014, the NBA star expressed gratitude to his dad for being absent via an Instagram post that in part read:

You are the reason why I am the successful man I am today. Your absence allowed me space to grow. This may not have happened if I had both parents, two sisters, and a dog.

Is Anthony McClelland still alive?

Anthony McClelland is believed to be alive and residing in Ohio. He prefers to maintain a private lifestyle.

LeBron James’ family

The Ohio Native married his high school sweetheart Savannah James on 14 September 2013 in a private ceremony in San Diego, California. During the 2023 ESPYs, he acknowledged her input in his illustrious career.

No one has made more sacrifices for this family than you. I appreciate and love you, babe.

LeBron James’ children have followed their dad’s athletic footsteps and become skilled basketballers.

FAQs

Due to James’ celebrity status, details about his personal life are always subject to public scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Does LeBron know who his dad is?

The basketballer’s father is Anthony McClelland. However, James does not acknowledge him as he was never in his life.

LeBron James during the 2023 McDonald's High School All-American Games at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan

Source: Getty Images

How many siblings did LeBron James have?

LeBron has only one rumoured half-brother called Aaron McClelland Gamble. The pair has no relationship.

How many biological kids does LeBron James have?

James has three children: sons Bronny James (born in 2004), Bryce (born in 2007), and daughter Zhuri (born in 2014).

What is LeBron James’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the sportsman is worth $800 million. He is currently the third-highest-paid player in the NBA, reportedly earning $52 million per year.

LeBron James' sibling, Aaron McClelland Gamble, maintains a low-key profile away from the spotlight that comes with being associated with a celebrity. Due to their upbringing differences, the pair do not share a close bond. It is unclear whether they have any other siblings from their dad’s side.

READ ALSO: Meet Josh Allen's brother and sisters: The Bills QB's family

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Josh Allen's siblings. The Buffalo Bill quarterback comes from a close-knit family consisting of his brother Jason, his sisters Nicala and Makenna, and his parents Joel and LaVonne Allen.

Josh Allen's family has been pivotal in his journey to becoming an NFL star. Check the article for more about Josh Allen's siblings and parents.

Source: Briefly News