Meet Tyreek Hill's parents: Anesha Sanchez and Derrick Shaw

Behind every successful athlete lies a source of inspiration and support, and for Tyreek Hill, it is his parents, Anesha Sanchez and Derrick Shaw. Their support has been like a breeze beneath his wings, propelling him from college stadiums to NFL stardom. Here is everything to know about the celebrity parents.

Tyreek Hill is an American professional football wide receiver for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. But behind his athleticism are two unsung heroes, Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez, who instilled discipline and determination in him. While the duo prefers to keep their personal life details away from the spotlight, we have defied the odds to uncover exciting facts about them.

Anesha Sanchez’s profile summary

Full name Anesha Sanchez Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Derrick Shaw Children Tyreek Hill Famous as Tyreek Hill’s mom

Who is Tyreek Hill’s mother, Anesha Sanchez?

Anesha Sanchez gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’There is no greater love than a mother’s love.’’ Her support for her son’s sporting career is unmatched.

Although she faced financial struggles raising Hill, today she is the proud mother of one of the fastest NFL stars who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the league.

Anesha Sanchez allegedly belongs to an athletic background

According to reports, the celebrity mom is a former basketball player and ex-track and field athlete. Truly, the apple does not fall far from the tree. On the other hand, Tyreek Hill’s dad is reportedly a former basketball star who played at Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

During high school, Shaw participated in the 300m hurdle championship. He is purportedly the man who pushes Hill out of his comfort zone behind the scenes.

She shares a close bond with her son

Anesha Sanchez and Tyreek Hill have an admirable relationship. This could be attributed to the fact that she did her best, working odd jobs to fend for her child when he was young.

When things got tough raising Hill, Sanchez moved back to her parent’s house, who helped her provide for her son. In 2022, Tyreek bought his mother a new Tesla Model X after signing a $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

He also gifted his dad a Chrysler 300 ride. In a YouTube video that captured this real touchdown moment, the NFL star confessed how he has always wanted to do this for his parents, saying:

Today is the day I get to do what every child wishes. I had the opportunity to bless my parents with their dream cars.

This gesture reflected Hill’s love for his parents, who have always been his greatest support system.

Anesha Sanchez is Tyreek Hill’s role model

During a 2020 interview with GQ magazine, the sportsman revealed the people who inspire his greatness, including his mom, Sanchez.

As a kid, I always looked up to my parents. Those were my role models. I do everything to get to the top.

She made headlines for her legal woes

Sanchez has lived a private life despite her son’s celebrity status. However, in August 2024, she made news after TMZ reported that she was involved in a lawsuit with her former friend, Maleney.

Per police records, Maleney claimed that she and Anesha had an argument, and the celebrity mom offered to take her home to settle their differences. While they were going home, Sanchez allegedly slapped the friend with the back of her hand and threw her out of her car.

However, according to Maleney, Anesha eventually asked her back in her vehicle because it was raining. Anesha allegedly broke her necklace while trying to force her back into the car.

Maleney explained that although Sanchez promised to repair the ornament, she had yet to receive it. However, she insisted that her intention was not to have Hill’s mom face jail time. Neither the NFL player nor his mother has publicly commented about the issue.

FAQs

Tyreek Hill currently ranks among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. Below are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

What is Anesha Sanchez’s ethnicity?

Tyreek Hill’s mother, Anesha Sanchez, is of American nationality and has African-American ethnic roots.

Where is the Tyreek Hill from?

Miami Dolphins, Tyreek is a native of Douglas, Georgia. He attended Coffee High School, where he began to craft his sportsmanship.

Who are Tyreek Hill’s siblings?

It is unclear if the NFL player has siblings because he prefers keeping this aspect of his life private. He is particularly sensitive about the details about himself that he puts in the public domain.

Who is Tyreek Hill’s wife?

In November 2023, the American football star exchanged nuptials with Keeta Vaccaro. However, he was previously engaged to Crystal Espinal. On 29 June 2021, Tyreek affirmed Keeta's place in his life via an Instagram post that read:

Queen of the Hill.

What is Tyreek Hill’s net worth?

Nicknamed Cheetah, Hill is worth $40 million per Celebrity Net Worth. His income primarily stems from his illustrious sporting career, which includes lucrative base salaries and hefty signing bonuses.

Tyreek Hill has unwavering backing! His parents, Anesha Sanchez and Derrick Shaw, have always believed in his talent and vision. With every touchdown, he continues to make them proud.

