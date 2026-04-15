Handré Pollard and Marise Pollard are giving fans a rare glimpse into how they are raising their children away from the spotlight

Marise’s latest social media post hints at a deliberate parenting choice rooted in simplicity, nostalgia and outdoor living

Their move back to South Africa appears to have shaped a more family-centred lifestyle as Pollard balances rugby and fatherhood

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Springboks star player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard, are on a clear mission when it comes to raising their young family. Judging by Marise’s latest Instagram post, they want their children to grow up like it’s the 90s.

Handré Pollard and Wife Marise Ditch Soft Life for Farm Life As Their Kids Grow Up ‘Like the 90s’

Source: Instagram

The couple are parents to two children, Hunter and Isabella. They welcomed Isabella in October 2025, while Hunter, who recently turned one, has already melted the hearts of many fans and followers on social media. Marise has previously shared the beautiful chaos of motherhood as she navigates the journey of parenting after Isabella’s arrival. She enjoys giving her followers a glimpse into her life on Instagram.

Pollard family embraces 90s-style upbringing

In a post shared on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, she captioned:

"THIS and raising kids like it’s in the 90s."

Other posts showed the family on a farm, with pictures of hens, sheep and donkeys. It appears they are taking a break from city life and allowing their children to experience a more grounded, outdoor upbringing.

The family previously spent time in the United Kingdom while Handré was based there. They have since returned to South Africa and recently completed their new home in Pretoria, where he is now based, playing for the Vodacom Bulls.

Handré Pollard’s return boosts family life and career

Pollard’s return to South African rugby has proven fulfilling both professionally and personally. The fly-half has expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to his family, making this chapter a special one for the Pollard household.

He and Marise celebrated their wedding anniversary in December 2025, shortly after welcoming their second child in October. Despite featuring less for the Springboks during the 2025 Test season due to the rise of young stars like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok, his experience remains vital.

Handré Pollard and Wife Marise Ditch Soft Life for Farm Life As Their Kids Grow Up ‘Like the 90s’

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus included Pollard in a 49-man squad for the first alignment camp of 2026, underlining his continued importance to the national setup.

Fans and followers reacted to the post with warm comments:

@nicolahouwer:

"So special."

@wishingwell_photo:

"Priceless."

@bravelittlebaby:

"Oh, how awesome this is."

@staceynicole:

"The way it’s supposed to be."

@saffassisterhood:

"This is so wholesome and speaks volumes."

@sandalz76:

"Yesss. Loving that young moms are moving towards a ‘90s’ childhood for their little ones."

@ghislaine:

"Brings back childhood memories. So glad to be able to say I was a kaalvoet kid."

England star now eligible for Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that an English international is set to switch allegiance, which comes with the possibility of him joining the Springboks for the next World Cup.

The Boks' head coach has reportedly made contact with the player over the possibility of representing the defending champions.

Source: Briefly News