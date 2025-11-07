Kirk Frost's kids: The Love & Hip Hop star has 7 children from different mothers

Kirk Frost, the reality TV star from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has a complex personal life, particularly when it comes to his children. He is a father of seven kids with different mothers, which has led to drama and controversy throughout his career. Kirk Frost's kids' lives are often entangled in his reality TV show.

Rasheeda during the ONE Musicfest 2025 (L) and with Kirk Frost at IPIC Theatres at Colony Square on August 22, 2023 (R). Photo: Marcus Ingram, Prince Williams/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kirk is married to Rasheeda Frost , and they have two kids together, Ky and Karter Frost.

, and they have two kids together, Ky and Karter Frost. He has two daughters , Cherry and Kelsie Frost.

, Cherry and Kelsie Frost. Kirk's youngest child is Kannon, whom he had with Jasmine Bleu.

Full name Kirk Frost Date of birth 30 January 1969 Age 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Mother Gloria Frost Father Thomas Frost Marital status Married Spouse Rasheeda Frost Children 7 University University of Georgia Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Kirk Frost has seven kids

The American rapper and TV reality star Kirk Frost has seven children with different mothers. His children are Kirk Frost Jr., Christopher, Kelsie, Cherry, Ky, Karter, and Kannon Frost. He once posted an Instagram reel in 2023 and captioned it:

OK, family, can I get all my kids and grandkids in one picture, please? # Family 7 kids 6 grandkids # blessed.

Facts about Kirk Frost. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Kirk Frost's children's ages

Kirk's eldest child and son, Kirk Frost Jr., was born in 1991 and is 34 years old as of 2025. His daughter Kelsie, born on 25 April 1995, is 30 years old. Ky Frost, born on 4 October 2000, is 25 years old, and his brother Karter, born on 21 August 2013, is 12 years old.

Kannon, Kirk's youngest child, was born in 2016 and is nine years old in 2025. The dates of birth and ages of Kirk’s second daughter, Cherry, and his son Christopher are unknown, although Christopher appears to be in his 30s.

Frost had his older kids with Keith Harris

As Love Hip Hop published, the American TV personality had Kirk Jr, Cherry and Kelsie with Kellie Harris, though details of their relationship are unknown. Kellie was his first baby mama, and he met her before he got married to rapper Rasheeda.

Kellie made a guest appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 8 on the episode Put It On Your Mama. She joined Rasheeda's mother-daughter gathering in that episode. She is present in her kids' lives and always posts about them on Instagram.

Frost's wife, Rasheeda, has two kids for him

Rasheeda, a rapper, businesswoman and TV reality star, married Kirk in 1999. In 2015, she released a new song on the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, I Meant It. Kirk and Rasheeda's kids are Ky and Karter Frost.

Kirk Frost's son, Kannon. Photo: @kannonxfrost on Instragram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The mother of Christopher Frost is unknown

Frost's second baby mama gave birth to Christopher, though details about her are unknown to the public. Christopher revealed that he last saw his father when he was 12 years old, and Kirk explained it was because of his substance abuse.

The father-son duo have reconciled, and Christopher has given Kirk three granddaughters, as seen in an Instagram post in 2024.

Kirk Frost's children have appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

A publication on Love Hip Hop states that Frost Jr. has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alongside his father. Kelsie is also an aspiring rapper and has worked at Rasheeda's boutique store Pressed Boutique.

Who is the mother of Kirk Frost's new baby?

Kirk Frost's baby mama is Jasmin Washington, or Jasmine Bleu, with whom he shares a son, Kannon. She is an ex-adult entertainer, and their tumultuous relationship and custody battle have been a major storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Jasmine accuses Kirk of being uninvolved in their child's life, and Kirk claims she is making unreasonable demands and even asks for a DNA test. Jasmine told V-103 Atlanta in April 2017:

People say I tried to trap him, but the gag…Kirk wanted me to have the baby. Almost his exact words were, 'We don't kill no babies around here. I kid you not.'

Kelsie, Kirk Frost's daughter. Photo: @frostedkae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Kannon really Kirk's son in real life?

Kannon is the actor's child. Kirk had previously gained 50/50 custody and changed Kannon's last name to Frost. Kirk posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote:

I'm sorry, @kannon Frost, most women want me to be a deadbeat to you. Also, not a father, not paying child support, just not being in your life at all, but sorry, I don't know how to do that.

The marriage of Ky's parents has been tumultuous due to his dad's infidelity

Kirk Frost's relationships with other women have been a major cause of issues between the couples for over 25 years. The recent outburst was Kirk fathering Jasmine's child outside their marriage.

Despite these challenges, they have continued to share a life, including running their business ventures like Pressed Boutique and Frost Bistro & Bar. In an interview with The Neighbourhood Talk, Rasheeda said:

When I forgave my husband, I had to forgive everything that comes with that … He is a Frost.

Ky Frost is allegedly involved in a murder case

The Strawberry Sundress singer's kids are reportedly behind the passing away of Georgia rapper T Hood, who was dating their sister Kelsie.

It happened in August 2025, and according to TMZ, the couple were having a “domestic dispute” at home. The investigation is still ongoing, but Kelsie has come out to dispute the claims, according to Bossip.

Kirk Frost with his son, Christopher, and his grandchildren. Photo: @frost117 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who has custody of Kirk and Jasmine's son now? Kirk got 50/50 custody of his son.

Kirk got 50/50 custody of his son. How many kids does Kirk Frost have? He has seven children.

He has seven children. Which rapper has 22 children? Not Kirk, but rapper Jay Fizzle has 31 kids (as of 2025).

Not Kirk, but rapper Jay Fizzle has 31 kids (as of 2025). How many kids did Kirk have outside his marriage? He has five kids with other women.

Kirk Frost's kids might come from different mothers, but they live in peace despite different controversies. The American TV personality always talks about them.

