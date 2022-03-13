The son prodigy of basketball icon LeBron James Sr. has been making waves in the world of basketball recently, as is edging closer and closer to leaving high school. He has proven himself a force to be reckoned with just like his father. Join us as we learn more about Bronny James, his net worth, girlfriend and much more!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bronny James and a fellow teammate celebrate after a game. Source: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

So, what is there to know about the rising star? What do his current basketball stats look like and does he look set to join the NBA? Here's what we know about him, from his personal life and family to his impressive basketball career.

Profile Summary

Full name : LeBron Raymone ‘Bronny’ James Jr.

: LeBron Raymone ‘Bronny’ James Jr. Nickname : Bronny

: Bronny Date of birth : 6 October 2004

: 6 October 2004 Age : 17 as of March 2022

: 17 as of March 2022 Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Birthplace : Cleveland, Ohio USA

: Cleveland, Ohio USA Religious beliefs : Christian

: Christian Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality : American

: American Marital status : Single

: Single Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Gender : Male

: Male Weight : 80 kg (176 lb)

: 80 kg (176 lb) Height : 1.88 m (6 ft 2)

: 1.88 m (6 ft 2) Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Shoe size : 7 US

: 7 US Parents : LeBron James Sr. and Savannah James

: LeBron James Sr. and Savannah James Siblings : Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James

: Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James High school : Sierra Canyon School

: Sierra Canyon School Profession : Basketball player

: Basketball player University : N/A

: N/A Native language : English

: English Other languages: N/A

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bronny has proven himself to be an incredible basketball player thus far and will make for a valuable asset to any NBA team. With him set to graduate this year, all eyes are on making the NBA Draft. But, what is he all about? Here’s what we know so far.

Bronny James age

As of early 2022, he is 17 and set to turn 18 on 6 October having been born in 2004.

Bronny James height

The child basketball prodigy stands at an impressive 1.88 m, making him a worthy opponent on the court. Height plays a significant role in basketball, and he seems to have inherited his father’s height and basketball skills.

Bronny James playing for Sierra Canyon School. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Bronny James stats

According to his latest Sierra Canyon School stats, he has a total of 4 games played (GP), 4.0 points per game (PPG), 4 percent of points (2PT), 2 three-point shots made (3PT), 2/2 free throws (FT) and 3 personal fouls (PF).

Bronny James draft class

The draft class he may end up at currently is looking to be the draft class of 2024. However, there is talk he may be able to draft as early as 2023 once he is out of high school. It remains to be seen when he will officially be drafted.

Bronny James girlfriend

Although there has been no confirmation from either party, it’s rumoured that he has a girlfriend named Peyton Gelfuso. The duo was spotted going on a handful of public outings and are following each other on social media.

Bronny James's net worth

With the way his high school career is shaping up, Bronny is on his way to a successful college and professional career. The first son of basketball legend LeBron has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Bronny James education

He has attended a few schools over the years, including Old Trail School, Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, and Sierra Canyon School.

Bronny James listed weight

The starry-eyed basketball player weighs a staggering 80 kg (176 lb), which is quite impressive for his young age of just 17 as of 2022.

Bronny James profiles

The basketball star only has one official social media platform, his verified Instagram profile. His Instagram handle is @bronny, with 6.1 million followers at the time of writing this article.

Father and son share a proud moment on the court. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Bronny James ranking

ESPN has given him a ranking of the number 34 overall player in his particular star ranking, which is a significant accomplishment for his age.

Is Bronny James a 5 star?

According to ESPN, although he still has room to grow and show off his natural talent, the young gun is already listed as a 4-star prospect and number 24 overall player.

What grade is Bronny James in?

With a grade of 89, he has proven himself as a cut above the rest since this is the highest-ranking of 4-star prospects.

Is Bronny James good?

If his stats are anything to go by, he seems to be in a league of his own for his age, especially as his career is still up-and-coming. It is hotly debated which NBA team will be lucky enough to snatch him up.

What does Bronny James average?

Added up, he has an average point of 4.1 every 15 minutes per game while he attended the season's total of 34 games.

Bronny is all smiles at a Sierra Canyon game. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Will Bronny make the NBA?

Based on what we know about the young and upcoming basketball star, he seems sure to get a spot in the NBA and establish a name for himself. He is all set to join the 2023 NBA Draft if he graduates this year.

All eyes are on the young star, Bronny James as it seems he is set to walk in his father’s footsteps of greatness. Various Ivy league schools, including Duke, have shown immense interest in the athlete, and it’s no doubt that the stakes will be high when NBA teams get the chance to draft the star player potentially.

READ ALSO: Who is Milan Tyson? Age, children, husband, tennis ranking, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za revealed fascinating facts about Mike Tyson's daughter, Milan Tyson. She is another child prodigy of a famous sporting parent and is creating headlines through her passion for tennis. Read all about her rise to stardom and growing tennis career.

Milan Tyson is an ideal example of the mantra "catch them young," and follows in her father's footsteps in terms of creating a name for herself. Find out more about Mike Tyson's daughter here!

Source: Briefly News