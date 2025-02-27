South African musician Dope Saint Jude shared how one of her songs landed on award-winning producer Shonda Rhimes' show

The Netflix limited drama series looks at one of the most notorious scammers in the world who conned people into thinking she was an heiress

After the local artist shared her story, social media users applauded her success in the comment section

Award-winning producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes featured South African musician Dope Saint Jude's song in one of her shows. Images: @shondarhimes, @dopesaintjude

For rising South African artists, it can be a struggle to get their name and music on everyone's lips. Fortunately for Dope Saint Jude, the world got to hear one of her songs, which was featured on the second episode of a Netflix show created by Shona Rhimes.

From the studio to the TV

Dope Saint Jude took to her TikTok account to share with app users how her song You're Gonna Make It "became a part of the soundtrack" for the nine-part drama series Inventing Anna.

What is Inventing Anna about?

The show looks at how a journalist exposed Anna Delvey (also known as Anna Sorokin), an infamous con artist who tricked her way into American socialites' and elites' hearts by telling them she was a wealthy German heiress.

Anna Delvey (left) was played by the actress Julia Garner (right) in the Netflix show Inventing Anna. Images: @theannadelvey, @juliagarnerofficial

Anna was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019, where she was found guilty of eight theft-related charges. While she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, she was released in February 2021.

How the song came to be

Regarding Dope Saint Jude's song, she shared that in 2018, her trip to Paris inspired one of the lines:

"No one can see all the things you can see. You know you gotta fill your destiny. You're gonna make it."

She then sent the song to singer Lana Crowster, who helped her find a choir to sing the above line, and in 2019, Dope Saint Jude sent the song to her producer, Pete 'Boxta' Martin. The pair created an Afrobeats-inspired track for You're Gonna Make It.

It is not known how the song reached the award-winning producer Shonda.

Hear the explanation in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of local musician

A few members of the online community took to the comment section to congratulate the artist, with other app users sharing that they enjoyed the Netflix show based on Anna's faults and failures.

@johnusher4 said to the singer:

"Beautiful. I love the song and the story. You're a real star."

An impressed @tshegomlp shared:

"I watched that series. Well done! Timing is everything."

@thecountcreates confessed in the comment section:

"This has been my anthem for like a year now."

@charnegoliath told Dope Saint Jude:

"I feel so privileged to have known you as a kid and to see your journey. You've never once changed who you are. I'm so proud."

@gottadecide, who watched the series on the popular streaming service, noted:

"Aah, that's so cool. Inventing Anna was great. The ending was frustrating but otherwise dope."

After watching the TikTok video, @khosinkanyezibuthelezi stated to the online community:

"I love these stories."

A curious @lee.duru, who thought Dope Saint Jude's story was nothing short of incredible, asked in the comments:

"How did Shonda get her hands on it?"

