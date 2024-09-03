A talented musician went to the Mall of Africa and played a piano not meant to be played by the public

In his TikTok video's caption, the man apologised for breaking the rules, saying he couldn't resist the urge to play

People on the internet took to the comment section to applaud the pianist for showcasing his talent

A secured piano didn't stop a man from playing. Images: @tebzamkmcbasslyn

Source: TikTok

It's always inspiring when one shares their talents with the world and lets their passion shine. One gifted man took a bold risk when he played a forbidden piano at a local mall, letting his love for music speak louder than the rules.

Forbidden music to the ears

A TikTok user named Tebza MK Mcbasslyn shared a video on his account (@tebzamkmcbasslyn) of himself and his friends at the Mall of Africa. While there, his friend unhooked the rope of a stanchion securing a black piano.

The piano was secured for a reason, as a note on the bench read the following:

"We kindly request you refrain from playing the piano. Your understanding is appreciated. Centre Management."

However, the warning did not stop Tebza from playing beautiful melodies on the instrument.

The young man referred to the time spent playing as "stolen moments" and wrote in his post's caption:

"I apologise for breaking the rules. I couldn’t resist."

Watch the video below:

Online users applaud the pianist's talent

Although the young man broke the rules, local social media users felt they still had to acknowledge his talent and shower him with compliments.

An amazed @mrmash04 said to the online community:

"Wow. I wish the owners would see this video of their piano being played like it's never been played before."

@eighty977 wrote in the comment section:

"That piano should be open for anyone who can play. Bravo, king."

@collinsmphahlele shared a similar experience:

"I played this in Menlyn Mall. People were crying while I was playing."

@frederickmashiane jokingly said to the musician:

"You forgot to put an empty lunch box or tin on the floor."

@karabodial had a wish for the young man:

"I pray someone discovers you and elevates your talent to higher levels."

A fan of the music, @_miss_lin, told people online:

"This deserves to be on my Spotify list."

Generous man tips airport pianist R148k

In another story, Briefly News reported about an American man who changed another man's life by tipping him R148 000 for his talents.

Carlos Whitaker took to his social media account to share the beautiful story, saying he was at the airport when the man saw him playing the instrument.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News