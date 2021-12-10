A nine-year-old boy from Cape Town has wowed Mzansi with his outstanding piano playing skills

Andrew Willicott goes by Minor Mozart on Instagram where numerous videos displaying his talent are shared

In one of his more viral clips, Andrew is seen performing a piece written by his teacher at Table Bay Mall in Sunningdale

Andrew Willicott, aka Minor Mozart, is a nine-year-old musical prodigy. The primary schooler uses the stunning piano placed in Cape Town's Table Bay Mall to show off his extraordinary skills.

A video shared three days ago on @minormozart's Instagram page was viewed over 2 300 times. The little pianist revealed that the song he played is called 362 Notes and was composed for him by his teacher. The piece got its name from the number of notes in the entire song.

A quick squizz through Andrew's Insta shows that the little one composes his own music as well. There is no doubt that Andrew truly is a Minor Mozart!

This nine-year-old has shocked Mzansi with his beautiful talent of playing the piano. Image: @minormozart

Source: Instagram

Check his performance out below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments he received:

@ann_jolene said:

"I'm a huge fan."

@danielle_jordaan wrote:

"This gave me chills. Absolutely gorgeous!"

@albertoteixeira27 commented:

"Amazing! God has given this boy a precious gift! Keep going, Andrew."

@ora_vd added:

"And each time I watch, you are playing a different piece. How do you manage to have so many in your repertoire without consulting a single music sheet? You are a very talented and a remarkable young pianist."

Source: Briefly.co.za